Rob Nelson of ESPN Stats & Information revisits the worst bad beats from the weekend's gambling action.

Thursday

Line: Seahawks -6

Was anyone happy after this game? The Seahawks won, but lost star cornerback Richard Sherman for the season with a ruptured Achilles. The Cardinals lost and are now looking like a long shot to make the playoffs. As for bettors, anyone that took the closing line of either Seahawks -6 or Cardinals +6 ended up pushing and thinking that they should have been a winner.

With 54 seconds left, Arizona trailed 22-10 and had the ball at the Seattle 18-yard line. While the Seahawks were clearly going to win the game, the spread was still in play. Four plays later, Andre Ellington's 1-yard touchdown cut the Seattle lead to 22-16 with 20 seconds on the clock, crushing those who took the favorite. Those on the underdog were an extra point away from covering, but Phil Dawson's PAT was blocked and the final margin was six.

Final score: Seahawks 22, Cardinals 16 (push)

Saturday

Line: Clemson -16, over/under 44.5

This game marked just the fourth time we've seen Florida State as an underdog of at least 16 points over the past 40 seasons. Those who took the points still can't believe what happened in the final minutes.

With 6:46 left, Florida State trailed 17-14 and had the ball at Clemson's 40-yard line. Forget covering, it looked like the Seminoles might pull the upset and win outright. But a James Blackman interception gave it back to the Tigers, who scored six plays later on a Travis Etienne 1-yard touchdown to go up by 10. Florida State's next possession ended by turning it over on downs, as Clemson took over at the Seminoles' 28-yard line with 2:06 left. Adam Choice's 12-yard run on first down sealed the victory for Clemson, which just needed to take a knee and end the game.

However, no kneel down was called and two plays later, Choice dragged defenders into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown with 35 seconds left. Alex Spence tacked on the extra point to cover the spread for Clemson, while Florida State backers were left in disbelief. The Seminoles are now 0-9 ATS this season.

Final score: Clemson 31, Florida State 14 (Clemson covers and game goes over)

Line: Over/under 68.5

Another week, another late Florida Atlantic score that resulted in a bad beat for bettors. At least Lane Kiffin didn't tweet about it this time.

Kiffin's Owls led 42-23 in the final minute, with the 65 combined points still under the closing total of 68.5. Instead of taking a knee and ending the game, Florida Atlantic kept running plays ... which kept those interested on the edge of their seats. On fourth-and-goal from the Louisiana Tech 3-yard line, Kiffin elected to go for it (a field goal would have kept the total under) and called Greg Howell's number, who ran it in for the touchdown to push the total over with 37 seconds left.

Final score: Florida Atlantic 48, Louisiana Tech 23 (game goes over)

Line: Boise State -6.5

This game, which lasted until around 3 a.m. on the east coast, would end up as a nightmare for those who took Colorado State +6.5.

The Rams led by 25 on two different occasions in the first half (28-3, 35-10) and looked like they would cruise to an upset win over Boise State. After Colorado State's lead was trimmed down to 10 entering the fourth quarter, the Rams scored 10 straight and eventually led 52-38 with less than two minutes left. But a pair of Bronco touchdowns, with an onside kick recovery in between, miraculously sent this game into overtime.

Boise State got the ball first and reached the end zone in four plays to take the lead. Haden Hoggarth's extra point made the score 59-52, as Colorado State was not only trailing for the first time, but not covering the 6.5 points. The Rams proceeded to turn it over on their possession, when Rashaad Boddie's fumble at the 3-yard line officially sealed their fate.

Final score: Boise State 59, Colorado State 52 in OT (Boise State covers)

Sunday

Line: Lions -6.5 in first half

It's hard to fathom how the Browns didn't cover the first half line of +6.5 in this one.

After Cleveland jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, the Lions came back to tie it in the second quarter. With 3:55 left in the half, a Browns fumble led to Nevin Lawson returning it 44 yards for a touchdown to put Detroit up 17-10. All of sudden, taking the underdog on the first half line wasn't looking so good. But Cleveland would drive down to the Lions' 2-yard line, with bettors who took +6.5 needing any kind of score to cover. However, what followed was one of the most inexplicable examples of bad time management in NFL history: DeShone Kizer was stuffed on a QB sneak with 15 seconds left, and with the Browns having no timeouts, the clock expired before they could run another play.

Those who took Cleveland +10 for the game weren't too happy after this one either (lost 38-24), as Kizer was intercepted on the Detroit 4-yard line on first-and-goal with under a minute remaining.

Halftime score: Lions 17, Browns 10 (Lions cover)