Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 12 college football games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are played Saturday unless otherwise specified.

Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers (-7.5, 39.5) - 12 p.m. ET

Under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan is 1-3 ATS and 0-4 SU as an underdog.

Michigan as an Underdog - Under Jim Harbaugh Opponent Line Result Sat. at Wisconsin +7.5 ? 2017 at Penn State +7.5 Lost by 29 2016 at Ohio State +4 Lost by 3 (2OT) 2015 Ohio State +1.5 Lost by 29 2015 at Utah << +5.5 Lost by 7

The over is 13-2 in Michigan's past 15 games when the total is below 50.

The over is 8-1 in Wisconsin's past nine games when the total is below 50.

Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes (-19.5, 50.5) - 12 p.m. ET

The under is 11-2 in Miami's past 13 games, including an 8-1 mark this season.

Virginia is 5-1 ATS in its six all-time games at Miami (all coming since 2005 and all as an underdog).

TCU Horned Frogs (-7, 57) at Texas Tech Red Raiders - 12 p.m. ET

The under is 12-2 in TCU's past 14 games in Big 12 play. This includes the total going under in six straight games for the Horned Frogs.

UCF Knights (-13.5, 55.5) at Temple Owls - 12 p.m. ET

Since the start of the 2015 season, Temple is 6-0 ATS with four outright wins as a home underdog.

Temple as a Home Underdog - Since 2015 Games 6* ATS W-L 6-0 Outright wins 4 *Not including Sat. vs UCF (currently +13.5)

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Northwestern Wildcats (-7, 40.5) - 12 p.m. ET

Since the start of the 2015 season, Northwestern is 10-2 ATS as favorite in Big Ten play. This includes a 4-0 ATS mark this season.

Oklahoma Sooners (-37, 70.5) at Kansas Jayhawks - 3:30 p.m. ET

The over is 10-1 in Baker Mayfield's 11 road starts in Big 12 play during his Oklahoma career.

Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs (-21.5, 51.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Kentucky is 7-2 with four outright wins in its past nine games as an underdog in SEC play.

Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio State Buckeyes (-41, 53.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

The over is 9-2 in Ohio State's past 11 games in Big Ten play.

November on the Notre Dame campus hasn't always been a happy place. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY

Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-18, 58.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame is 3-12 ATS in its past 15 games played in November, including an 0-2 mark this season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Penn State Nittany Lions (-27.5, 55.5) - 4 p.m. ET

The over is 9-0 in Nebraska's past nine games as an underdog.

UAB Blazers at Florida Gators (-10.5, 48) - 4 p.m. ET

UAB is 5-0 ATS with four outright wins in its past five games as an underdog (all coming since Sept. 23). The under is also 5-0 in those games.

Arizona Wildcats at Oregon Ducks (-1.5, 75.5) - 7 p.m. ET

The over is 6-0 in Arizona's past six games. This stretch started against Colorado on Oct. 7, the game in which Khalil Tate officially took over as the Wildcats' quarterback.

Connecticut Huskies vs Boston College Eagles (-21.5, 49.5) - 7 p.m. ET (Fenway Park)

Connecticut is 6-1-1 ATS in its past eight games as an underdog of at least 20 points.

UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans (-16, 71.5) - 8 p.m. ET

The under is 10-1 in the past 11 meetings between these rivals.

UCLA is 0-6 ATS in its past six road games.

California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal (-16, 55.5) - 8 p.m. ET

Stanford is 5-0 ATS in the past five meetings between these rivals.

California is 0-10 ATS in its past 10 road games in Pac-12 play.

Utah Utes at Washington Huskies (-18, 46.5) - 10:30 p.m. ET