Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the Week 11 NFL games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Sunday unless otherwise specified.

Detroit Lions (-3, 41) at Chicago Bears - 1 p.m. ET

The Bears are 4-0 ATS with two outright wins as a home underdog this season. All four of those games have gone under the total.

The under is 20-8 in the Lions' 28 road games under Jim Caldwell.

Editor's Picks Best bets on Week 11 NFL games Where does the betting value lie in Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season? Phil Steele, Warren Sharp, Erin Rynning and Mike Clay provide comprehensive against-the-spread and over/under advice in one handy file.

Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5, 46) at New York Giants - 1 p.m. ET

In his head coaching career, Andy Reid's teams are 13-5 ATS and 16-2 SU in games off a bye week.

This will mark the first time that the Giants are a double-digit home underdog since Week 17 of 2007 against the New England Patriots. In that game, New York lost 38-35 as 13-point underdogs to a New England team that completed a 16-0 regular season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (PK, 42) - 1 p.m. ET

The Buccaneers are 0-4-1 in their past five road games.

Baltimore Ravens (-2, 38) at Green Bay Packers - 1 p.m. ET

The Packers are 0-6 ATS in their past six home games without Aaron Rodgers.

The Ravens are 7-2 ATS and 7-2 SU in games off a bye week under John Harbaugh.

The total has gone over in five straight Ravens games, matching the longest single-season streak in franchise history.

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings (-2, 46) - 1 p.m. ET

The total has gone over in all four of the Rams' road games this season.

Jared Goff and the Rams have won outright in each of their two games as an underdog this season (at Jacksonville in Week 6, at Dallas in Week 4). As a rookie last season, Goff went 0-6 ATS as an underdog.

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans (-1.5, 38.5) - 1 p.m. ET

Tom Savage is 0-4 ATS in four career NFL starts.

The under is 7-1 in the Cardinals' past eight games.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 37) at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. ET

The Jaguars are favored in their fifth-straight game. This marks the first time Jacksonville will play at least five straight games as a favorite since Weeks 8-13 in 2005 (six straight).

The Jaguars have lost outright in each of their past three games as road favorite of at least seven points (most recent game was in 2008).

The under is 9-0 in the Browns' past nine home games.

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 51.5) - 1 p.m. ET

The Saints are 6-1 ATS during their current seven-game winning streak.

The over is 22-7-1 in the Redskins' past 30 games.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (-5, 42.5) - 4:05 p.m. ET

The Chargers are 0-4 ATS with four outright losses in their past four games as a favorite.

Chargers' Last Four Games as a Favorite Opponent Line Result 2017 Eagles -2 Lost by 2 2017 Dolphins -3.5 Lost by 2 2016 at Browns -4.5 Lost by 3 2016 Buccaneers -3.5 Lost by 7

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 39) - 4:25 p.m. ET

The Broncos are 0-5 ATS in their past five games. This marks the longest ATS losing streak for Denver since a stretch of six straight games from Weeks 3-9 in 2008.

New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders - 4:25 p.m. ET (Mexico City)

The Patriots are 9-0 ATS and 9-0 SU in their past nine games played in November or later.

The over is 4-0 in the four games played in Mexico City in NFL history.

Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 48.5) at Dallas Cowboys - 8:30 p.m. ET

The Eagles have covered in six straight and 10 of their past 12 games. This marks the longest ATS winning streak for Philadelphia since a stretch of nine straight from Weeks 7-15 in 2003.

The over is 13-2-1 in the Eagles' past 16 road games.

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 44.5) - 8:30 p.m. ET (Monday)