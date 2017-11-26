        <
          Full list of Week 13 NFL lines

          Here are the lines for Week 13 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Nov. 30

          8:25 p.m. ET

          Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5)

          Sunday, Dec. 3

          1:00 p.m. ET

          Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (-3)

          New England Patriots (-8.5) at Buffalo Bills

          San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (-5.5)

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers (PK)

          Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins (PK)

          Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-7)

          Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at New York Jets

          Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-8.5)

          Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-3)

          4:00 p.m. ET

          Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (-13)

          New York Giants at Oakland Raiders (-8.5)

          Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

          Los Angeles Rams (-6) at Arizona Cardinals

          8:30 p.m. ET

          Philadelphia Eagles (-6) at Seattle Seahawks

          Monday, Dec. 4

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-7) at Cincinnati Bengals

