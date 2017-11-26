Full list of Week 13 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 13 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Nov. 30
8:25 p.m. ET
Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5)
Sunday, Dec. 3
1:00 p.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (-3)
New England Patriots (-8.5) at Buffalo Bills
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (-5.5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers (PK)
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins (PK)
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-7)
Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-8.5)
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-3)
4:00 p.m. ET
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (-13)
New York Giants at Oakland Raiders (-8.5)
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)
Los Angeles Rams (-6) at Arizona Cardinals
8:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles (-6) at Seattle Seahawks