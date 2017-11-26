Alabama remains a national championship favorite in Las Vegas

Alabama remains one of the favorites to win the national championship, despite the Crimson Tide's loss to Auburn on Saturday.

Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma are co-favorites at 4-1 in updated national title odds at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. Auburn is 9-2, followed by Ohio State and Georgia, each at 7-1.

At the South Point sportsbook, Auburn and Oklahoma are co-favorites to win the national title at 4-1. Alabama and Clemson are next, each at 5-1.

Editor's Picks Saban: Bama deserves shot at CFP despite loss Nick Saban's playoff jockeying began just moments after his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, with the coach saying the Tide deserve a shot based on "what they've been able to accomplish."

But there's still a lot to be decided with important conference championship games taking place this week.

In the SEC championship game, Auburn opened as a 3-point favorite over Georgia on Saturday night at Station Casinos sportsbooks. The line had dropped to Tigers -2.5 at some books as of Sunday. Ohio State is around a 5-point favorite over undefeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game, and Clemson is around an 8-point favorite over Miami in the ACC championship game. Oklahoma is a 5-point favorite over TCU in the Big 12 championship game, and USC is a 3-point favorite over Stanford in the Pac-12 championship game.

Auburn saw its national championship odds plummet to 85-1 after a loss to LSU in mid-October. Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology took a $250 futures bet on Auburn at 85-1. That bet would net $21,250 if the Tigers win the title. However, bets on the Tigers in October were few and far between at other books. William Hill took only two bets, totaling $60, on the Tigers at 80-1, and Westgate reported just a handful of bets totaling $65 on Auburn.

There were some larger bets on the Tigers earlier in the season, though. CG Technology took a $1,000 bet on Auburn at 26-1. William Hill took a $400 bet on the Tigers at 40-1 in January.

Those bets found life when Auburn upset No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide closed as 5-point favorites, but lost 26-14.

Ed Salmons, the Westgate assistant manager who oversees the book's football odds, told ESPN that Alabama would still be a favorite over every other team, "but not by a lot."