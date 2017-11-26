        <
          Alabama remains a national championship favorite in Las Vegas

          Nick Saban's Crimson Tide remain among favorites to win the national championship. Chip Dillard/Icon Sportswire
          5:14 PM ET
          David Purdum
          Alabama remains one of the favorites to win the national championship, despite the Crimson Tide's loss to Auburn on Saturday.

          Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma are co-favorites at 4-1 in updated national title odds at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. Auburn is 9-2, followed by Ohio State and Georgia, each at 7-1.

          At the South Point sportsbook, Auburn and Oklahoma are co-favorites to win the national title at 4-1. Alabama and Clemson are next, each at 5-1.

          But there's still a lot to be decided with important conference championship games taking place this week.

          In the SEC championship game, Auburn opened as a 3-point favorite over Georgia on Saturday night at Station Casinos sportsbooks. The line had dropped to Tigers -2.5 at some books as of Sunday. Ohio State is around a 5-point favorite over undefeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game, and Clemson is around an 8-point favorite over Miami in the ACC championship game. Oklahoma is a 5-point favorite over TCU in the Big 12 championship game, and USC is a 3-point favorite over Stanford in the Pac-12 championship game.

          Auburn saw its national championship odds plummet to 85-1 after a loss to LSU in mid-October. Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology took a $250 futures bet on Auburn at 85-1. That bet would net $21,250 if the Tigers win the title. However, bets on the Tigers in October were few and far between at other books. William Hill took only two bets, totaling $60, on the Tigers at 80-1, and Westgate reported just a handful of bets totaling $65 on Auburn.

          There were some larger bets on the Tigers earlier in the season, though. CG Technology took a $1,000 bet on Auburn at 26-1. William Hill took a $400 bet on the Tigers at 40-1 in January.

          Those bets found life when Auburn upset No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide closed as 5-point favorites, but lost 26-14.

          Ed Salmons, the Westgate assistant manager who oversees the book's football odds, told ESPN that Alabama would still be a favorite over every other team, "but not by a lot."

