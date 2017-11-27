Tiger Woods is set to return to professional golf for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas on November 30-December 3. He currently sits at 40-1 odds to win the four-day tournament, the worst odds of the 18-golfer field. Woods last played in February, withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms.
Woods finished in 15th in last year's tournament, posting a 65 in the second round and a 76 in the final round, closing at 4-under and 14 strokes off the lead.
Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson all share 6-1 odds to win this year's tournament as the favorites, followed by Rickie Fowler at 8-1, and then trailed by Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka at 9-1. The 2016 Hero World Challenge champion, Hideki Matsuyama, is given 12-1 odds for the 2017 event.
Westgate Las Vegas Superbook provided multiple prop bets surrounding Woods' return to golf. Here is a full list of Woods-related prop bets, along with odds to win the Hero World Challenge and tournament head-to-head matchups, via Westgate.
Odds as of Nov. 27.
Tiger Woods prop bets
Will Woods' opening first-round tee shot end up in the fairway?
Yes -160
No +140
Woods' first-round score over/under 71.5 (par 72):
Over -110
Under -110
Lowest round shot by Woods over/under 68.5 (par 72):
Over -110
Under -110
Highest round shot by Woods over/under 74.5 (par 72):
Over -110
Under -110
Will Woods finish in the top five?
Yes +600
No -900
Will Woods finish in the top 10?
Yes +200
No -250
Will Woods finish in last place?
Yes +300
No -400
Will Woods withdraw from the tournament?
Yes +350
No -450
Head-to-head matchups
Dustin Johnson -110
Jordan Spieth -110
Rickie Fowler +110
Justin Thomas-130
Brooks Koepka -110
Justin Rose -110
Daniel Berger -110
Patrick Reed -110
Matt Kuchar -130
Francesco Molinari +110
Kevin Chappell -110
Charley Hoffman -110