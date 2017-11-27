Tiger Woods is set to return to professional golf for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas on November 30-December 3. He currently sits at 40-1 odds to win the four-day tournament, the worst odds of the 18-golfer field. Woods last played in February, withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms.

Woods finished in 15th in last year's tournament, posting a 65 in the second round and a 76 in the final round, closing at 4-under and 14 strokes off the lead.

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson all share 6-1 odds to win this year's tournament as the favorites, followed by Rickie Fowler at 8-1, and then trailed by Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka at 9-1. The 2016 Hero World Challenge champion, Hideki Matsuyama, is given 12-1 odds for the 2017 event.

Westgate Las Vegas Superbook provided multiple prop bets surrounding Woods' return to golf. Here is a full list of Woods-related prop bets, along with odds to win the Hero World Challenge and tournament head-to-head matchups, via Westgate.

Odds as of Nov. 27.

Tiger Woods prop bets

Will Woods' opening first-round tee shot end up in the fairway?

Yes -160

No +140

Woods' first-round score over/under 71.5 (par 72):

Over -110

Under -110

Lowest round shot by Woods over/under 68.5 (par 72):

Over -110

Under -110

Highest round shot by Woods over/under 74.5 (par 72):

Over -110

Under -110

Will Woods finish in the top five?

Yes +600

No -900

Will Woods finish in the top 10?

Yes +200

No -250

Will Woods finish in last place?

Yes +300

No -400

Will Woods withdraw from the tournament?

Yes +350

No -450

Head-to-head matchups

Dustin Johnson -110

Jordan Spieth -110

Rickie Fowler +110

Justin Thomas-130

Brooks Koepka -110

Justin Rose -110

Daniel Berger -110

Patrick Reed -110

Matt Kuchar -130

Francesco Molinari +110

Kevin Chappell -110

Charley Hoffman -110