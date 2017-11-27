        <
          Odds for Tiger Woods' return at the 2017 Hero World Challenge

          Tiger Woods has 40-1 odds to win the Hero World Challenge, along with 2-1 odds to finish in the top 10. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
          3:55 PM ET
          • Ben ArledgeESPN.com
          Tiger Woods is set to return to professional golf for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas on November 30-December 3. He currently sits at 40-1 odds to win the four-day tournament, the worst odds of the 18-golfer field. Woods last played in February, withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms.

          Woods finished in 15th in last year's tournament, posting a 65 in the second round and a 76 in the final round, closing at 4-under and 14 strokes off the lead.

          Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson all share 6-1 odds to win this year's tournament as the favorites, followed by Rickie Fowler at 8-1, and then trailed by Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka at 9-1. The 2016 Hero World Challenge champion, Hideki Matsuyama, is given 12-1 odds for the 2017 event.

          Westgate Las Vegas Superbook provided multiple prop bets surrounding Woods' return to golf. Here is a full list of Woods-related prop bets, along with odds to win the Hero World Challenge and tournament head-to-head matchups, via Westgate.

          Odds as of Nov. 27.

          Tiger Woods prop bets

          Will Woods' opening first-round tee shot end up in the fairway?

          Yes -160
          No +140

          Woods' first-round score over/under 71.5 (par 72):

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Lowest round shot by Woods over/under 68.5 (par 72):

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Highest round shot by Woods over/under 74.5 (par 72):

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Will Woods finish in the top five?

          Yes +600
          No -900

          Will Woods finish in the top 10?

          Yes +200
          No -250

          Will Woods finish in last place?

          Yes +300
          No -400

          Will Woods withdraw from the tournament?

          Yes +350
          No -450

          Head-to-head matchups

          Dustin Johnson -110
          Jordan Spieth -110

          Rickie Fowler +110
          Justin Thomas-130

          Brooks Koepka -110
          Justin Rose -110

          Daniel Berger -110
          Patrick Reed -110

          Matt Kuchar -130
          Francesco Molinari +110

          Kevin Chappell -110
          Charley Hoffman -110

