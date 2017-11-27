Here are the Week 14 college football lines, featuring nine conference championship games, from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Friday, Dec. 1
Pac-12 Championship, Santa Clara, Calif.: Stanford vs. USC (-3, 58.5)
Saturday, Dec. 2
C-USA Championship: North Texas at Florida Atlantic (-10.5, 74)
AAC Championship: Memphis at UCF (-7, 85)
MAC Championship, Detroit: Akron vs. Toledo (-20.5, 57.5)
SEC Championship, Atlanta: Georgia vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)
Mountain West Championship: Fresno State at Boise State (-9.5, 49)
ACC Championship, Charlotte: Miami vs. Clemson (-9.5, 47.5)
Big 10 Championship, Indianapolis: Ohio State (-6, 53) vs. Wisconsin
Big 12 Championship, Arlington: TCU vs. Oklahoma (-7, 63.5)
Idaho at Georgia (-5, 47.5)
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (-15, 59.5)
Georgia Southern (-3, 53) at Coastal Carolina
Troy at Arkansas State (-1.5, 59)
South Alabama at New Mexico State (-10, 54)
UMass at Florida Intl (-1.5, 55.5)
Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State (-27, 65.5)