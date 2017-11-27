        <
        >

          Full list of college football Week 14 lines

          Kelly Bryant and the Clemson Tigers are 9.5-point favorites over the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC Championship. Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire
          4:35 PM ET
          • ESPN Chalk

          Here are the Week 14 college football lines, featuring nine conference championship games, from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Friday, Dec. 1

          Pac-12 Championship, Santa Clara, Calif.: Stanford vs. USC (-3, 58.5)

          Saturday, Dec. 2

          C-USA Championship: North Texas at Florida Atlantic (-10.5, 74)

          AAC Championship: Memphis at UCF (-7, 85)

          MAC Championship, Detroit: Akron vs. Toledo (-20.5, 57.5)

          SEC Championship, Atlanta: Georgia vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

          Mountain West Championship: Fresno State at Boise State (-9.5, 49)

          ACC Championship, Charlotte: Miami vs. Clemson (-9.5, 47.5)

          Big 10 Championship, Indianapolis: Ohio State (-6, 53) vs. Wisconsin

          Big 12 Championship, Arlington: TCU vs. Oklahoma (-7, 63.5)

          Idaho at Georgia (-5, 47.5)

          Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (-15, 59.5)

          Georgia Southern (-3, 53) at Coastal Carolina

          Troy at Arkansas State (-1.5, 59)

          South Alabama at New Mexico State (-10, 54)

          UMass at Florida Intl (-1.5, 55.5)

          Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State (-27, 65.5)

