Full list of Week 14 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 14 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Dec. 7
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-1)
Sunday, Dec. 10
1:00 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (No line)
Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)
Green Bay Packers (-6) at Cleveland Browns
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-4)
Dallas Cowboys (-6.5) at New York Giants
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No line)
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers (-1)
San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (-3)
4:00 p.m. ET
New York Jets at Denver Broncos (Pick'em)
Tennessee Titans (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals
Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers (-6)
Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams
8:30 p.m. ET
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7)
Monday, Dec. 11
New England Patriots (-10.5) at Miami Dolphins