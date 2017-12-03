        <
          Full list of Week 14 NFL lines

          REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
          7:01 PM ET
          Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
          Here are the lines for Week 14 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Dec. 7

          New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-1)

          Sunday, Dec. 10

          1:00 p.m. ET

          Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (No line)

          Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)

          Green Bay Packers (-6) at Cleveland Browns

          Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-4)

          Dallas Cowboys (-6.5) at New York Giants

          Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No line)

          Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers (-1)

          San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (-3)

          4:00 p.m. ET

          New York Jets at Denver Broncos (Pick'em)

          Tennessee Titans (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals

          Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers (-6)

          Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams

          8:30 p.m. ET

          Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7)

          Monday, Dec. 11

          New England Patriots (-10.5) at Miami Dolphins

