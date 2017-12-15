Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the Week 15 NFL games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Sunday unless otherwise specified.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-5, 44) - 4:30 p.m. ET (Saturday)

Mitchell Trubisky is 5-1-1 ATS, with three outright wins in seven career starts as an underdog.

The Lions are 1-6 ATS in their past seven games played in December or later.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (PK, 46.5) - 8:25 p.m. ET (Saturday)

Editor's Picks Best bets on every Week 15 NFL game Where does the betting value lie in Week 15 of the 2017 NFL season? Phil Steele, Warren Sharp, Erin Rynning and Mike Clay provide comprehensive against-the-spread and over/under advice in one handy file.

The Chiefs are 8-1 ATS in their past nine games against divisional opponents.

The under is 7-1 in the Chargers' past eight games.

Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5, 40) at New York Giants - 1 p.m. ET

Nick Foles is 0-5 ATS in his past five starts.

The total has gone over in five straight meetings between these teams at Metlife Stadium.

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 47) - 1 p.m. ET

The total has gone over in nine straight Packers games played in December or later.

The total has gone over in six straight meetings between these teams.

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings (-10.5, 42) - 1 p.m. ET

The Vikings are 6-0-1 in their past seven games as a double-digit favorite.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 39) - 1 p.m. ET

In Adam Gase's first year as head coach last season, the Dolphins won outright as an underdog in both of their games against the Bills.

The Bills are 1-6 ATS in their past seven games against divisional opponents.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-11, 38.5) - 1 p.m. ET

The Jaguars are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games against divisional opponents. This includes a 29-7 win as 6-point underdogs in Week 1 at Houston.

The Jaguars are a double-digit favorite for the second time in three weeks (won 30-10 as 10-point favorites over the Colts in Week 13). Prior to this stretch, Jacksonville hadn't been a double-digit favorite in any game since 2007.

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints (-15.5, 47.5) - 1 p.m. ET

This will mark the most points the Saints have ever been favored by in franchise history. In its three previous games as a favorite of at least 14 points, New Orleans has gone 0-3 ATS, with two outright losses.

Saints as a 14+ point favorite Franchise History Opponent Result Sunday -15.5 vs. Jets ? 2009 -14 vs. Buccaneers Lost by 3 2009 -14 vs. Rams Won by 5 1993 -14 vs. Rams Lost by 3

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins (-4.5, 41.5) - 1 p.m. ET

The Cardinals are 0-10 ATS and 1-9 SU in their past 10 games that kicked off at 1 p.m. ET.

Baltimore Ravens (-7, 40.5) at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. ET

The Ravens are 10-3 ATS in their past 13 games against divisional opponents.

The Browns are 5-18 ATS in their past 23 games.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5, 47.5) - 4:05 p.m. ET

Jared Goff is 2-8 ATS as an underdog in his career.

The under is 9-2 in Russell Wilson's 11 career starts against the Rams. This includes a 16-10 Seahawks win in Week 5, when the total easily went under 46.5.

New England Patriots (-3, 53.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers - 4:25 p.m. ET

Ben Roethlisberger is 6-1 ATS with six outright wins as a home underdog in the regular season during his career.

Ben Roethlisberger as Home Underdog Regular Season Opponent Line Result Sunday Patriots +3 ? 2014 Colts +3.5 Won by 17 2013 Bengals +2.5 Won by 10 2013 Lions +2.5 Won by 10 2013 Bears +2.5 Lost by 17 2011 Patriots +3 Won by 8 2004 Esagles +1 Won by 24 2004 Patriots +3 Won by 14

The under is 7-2 in the Patriots' past nine games.

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers (-1.5, 45) - 4:25 p.m. ET

The 49ers haven't won as a favorite since Jim Harbaugh's final game in Week 17 of the 2014 season (three straight outright losses when favored).

In four career starts, Jimmy Garoppolo's teams are 4-0 ATS and 4-0 SU.

The Titans are 9-27 ATS in their past 36 game against teams with a losing record.

Dallas Cowboys (-3, 46) at Oakland Raiders - 8:30 p.m. ET

The Raiders are 1-6-1 in their past eight games against teams with a winning record.

Dak Prescott is 7-2 ATS in nine career starts against teams with a losing record.

Atlanta Falcons (-6, 49.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 8:30 p.m. ET (Monday)