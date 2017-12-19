Devonta Freeman rushes for 126 yards and a touchdown while recording 68 receiving yards as the Falcons hold on to top the Buccaneers 24-21. (2:34)

Week 15 of the NFL season played out as expected -- not a single outright upset. Every underdog lost.

The Atlanta Falcons' 24-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday capped a perfect week for the chalk, as all 14 teams that were favored in Las Vegas to win did so. The Falcons didn't cover the six-point spread.

Editor's Picks Biggest storylines to watch for all 32 NFL teams Who will win the NFC South? What matchups have the biggest playoff implications? Which head coaches could be fired? NFL Nation reporters identify the most important storylines to monitor over the final two weeks.

NFL Playoff Picture: Updated seeds after Week 15 There's a new leader in the AFC and five playoff spots accounted for, with seven left to be claimed. Here's how the field looks with two weeks to play.

The NFL's most intriguing overhaul candidates These teams aren't rebuilding the way the Browns are rebuilding. They have been competitive this season or in the recent past, and they entered 2017 with high expectations. Important crossroads lie ahead -- and how they finish may alter their plans. 2 Related

The point spreads on the Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks game and Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs game closed at pick 'em at most Las Vegas sportsbooks, meaning there were no favorites at the majority of shops.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, favorites have won every game during an NFL week only twice since the 1970 merger -- Week 9 of the 2005 season and Week 5 of the 2006 season.

Favorites went 11-0 straight-up and 7-2-2 against the spread Sunday, resulting in a costly football week for some Las Vegas sportsbooks. Parlays and teasers -- many of them filled with favorites -- fueled one of the best Sundays of the NFL season for bettors.

"Teasers were particularly bad," Bob Scucci, sportsbook director for Boyd Gaming books, told ESPN.

William Hill U.S., Nevada's largest sportsbook, said Sunday was one of its worst of the season.

Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology took multiple five-figure parlays that cashed.

"Too many favorites," Jason Simbal, CG Technology's vice president of risk, said. "A guy bet a $50,000 four-teamer: Eagles, Jaguars, Saints, Vikings money line. There was another $20,000 three-teamer: Eagles, Vikings, Saints. There were a couple of them that had the Ravens thrown in there. Here's an $18,000 two-teamer: Eagles, Saints. We needed to get one of those favorites to lose, and we didn't. And it just crushed us."

Jay Kornegay, vice president of race and sports operations for the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, felt fortunate that his losses weren't as bad as they could have been.

"If you would have showed me those scores before the weekend, I would have certainly guessed the worst [Sunday of the season]," Kornegay told ESPN in a text message.

The last-minute, overturned touchdown in New England's 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers caused six-figure swings in favor of bettors at the Westgate, Caesars Palace and CG Technology sportsbooks.