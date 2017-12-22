Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the Week 16 NFL games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Sunday unless otherwise specified.

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5, 41) -- 4:30 p.m. ET (Saturday)

The total has gone under in each of the past six games in which the Ravens entered as a double-digit favorite.

Minnesota Vikings (-9, 41) at Green Bay Packers -- 8:25 p.m. ET (Saturday)

This line marks the most points the Packers have gotten at home since Dec. 11, 1988, a game they won 18-6 over the Vikings as 10.5-point underdogs.

The total has gone over in 10 straight games involving Green Bay that have been played in December or later.

Detroit Lions (-4, 44) at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m. ET

The Bengals are 8-1 ATS, with six outright wins, in their past nine games as a home underdog.

Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 42.5) at New York Jets -- 1 p.m. ET

The Jets are 7-1 ATS, with five outright wins, in their past eight games as a home underdog.

The under is 8-1 in the Chargers' past eight games.

Los Angeles Rams (-7, 47.5) at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. ET

The Titans are 5-15 ATS, with one outright win, in their past 20 games as a home underdog.

The Rams are 6-1 ATS in their past seven road/neutral games.

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears (-6.5, 38) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Browns are 1-29 straight up under Hue Jackson, with the lone win coming on Christmas Eve last year. Cleveland won that game 20-17 (over the Chargers) as 4.5-point underdogs.

This marks the eighth time in 47 games under John Fox that the Bears are listed as the favorite. Chicago has lost outright in all seven previous such games.

Bears as favorites under John Fox Opponent Line Result Sunday Browns -6.5 ? 2017 49ers -2.5 Lost by 1 2017 Packers -5.5 Lost by 7 2016 at Buccaneers -2.5 Lost by 26 2016 Jaguars -2.5 Lost by 1 2016 Eagles -3 Lost by 15 2015 Redskins -4 Lost by 3 2015 49ers -6.5 Lost by 6 (OT)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-10, 46.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The over is 8-1 in the Buccaneers' past nine games as a double-digit underdog.

The total has gone over in five straight games involving Carolina.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-6, 52.5) --1 p.m. ET

The Falcons have won outright in each of their past three games as an underdog against the Saints.

The over is 11-2 in the Falcons' past 13 games when the over/under is at least 50.

Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins (-3, 40.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Broncos are 0-3 ATS, with a -21.3 PPG differential, in three 1 p.m. ET games this season.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5, 43.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Dolphins have won outright in both games started by Jay Cutler as a double-digit underdog this season.

The Chiefs are 0-3 ATS in three games as a double-digit favorite since the start of the 2015 season. This includes a 12-9 loss as 10-point favorites at the Giants back in Week 11.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-12, 47) -- 1 p.m. ET

The road team is 6-0-1 ATS in the past seven meetings between these divisional rivals.

The under is 8-2 in the past 10 games involving New England.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5, 42) at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m. ET

In five career starts, Jimmy Garoppolo's teams are 4-1 ATS and 5-0 SU. This includes three outright wins in three games as an underdog.

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 40.5) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The Giants are 0-4 ATS in their past four games following an ATS win. They covered last week against the Eagles.

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (-5, 47.5) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

Last week marked the third time Russell Wilson has lost a regular-season game by double-digit points. Wilson and the Seahawks are 2-0 ATS with a +23.5 PPG differential in games following a double-digit loss.

The under is 6-1 in the past seven games involving Dallas.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-9, 45) at Houston Texans -- 4:30 p.m. ET (Monday)

The under is 17-3-1 in the past 21 road games involving the Steelers.

The Steelers are 0-3 ATS when favored by a touchdown or more on the road this season.

Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles (-9, 47) -- 8:30 p.m. ET (Monday)