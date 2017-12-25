Full list of Week 17 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 17 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Sunday, Dec. 31
1:00 p.m. ET
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (-7.5, 43)
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-4, 41)
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-11.5, 39.5)
New York Jets at New England Patriots (-15.5, 46)
Washington Redskins (-3.5, 38) at New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 43) at Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14, 41)
4:25 p.m. ET
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 46)
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 39)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-6, 41)
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-4, 45)
Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5, 44)
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 39)
New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 50.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills (-3, 42.5) at Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-9.5, 40.5)