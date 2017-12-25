        <
          Full list of Week 17 NFL lines

          11:49 AM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
          Here are the lines for Week 17 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Sunday, Dec. 31

          1:00 p.m. ET

          Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (-7.5, 43)

          Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-4, 41)

          Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-11.5, 39.5)

          New York Jets at New England Patriots (-15.5, 46)

          Washington Redskins (-3.5, 38) at New York Giants

          Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 43) at Philadelphia Eagles

          Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14, 41)

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 46)

          Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 39)

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-6, 41)

          San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-4, 45)

          Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5, 44)

          Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 39)

          New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 50.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Buffalo Bills (-3, 42.5) at Miami Dolphins

          Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-9.5, 40.5)

