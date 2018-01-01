With a win today, New England secures home-field advantage, strengthening its grasp over the rest of the league. (0:46)

The New England Patriots head into the playoffs as the consensus favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are 2-1 at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. The Minnesota Vikings, who are hosting this year's Super Bowl, are next at 4-1, despite being the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Odds To Win Super Bowl LII The Patriots are favored to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Vikings and Steelers. Team Odds Team Odds Patriots 2-1 Falcons 20-1 Vikings 4-1 Chiefs 20-1 Steelers 9-2 Jaguars 20-1 Saints 5-1 Panthers 30-1 Rams 12-1 Titans 100-1 Eagles 15-1 Bills 100-1 --Courtesy of Westgate SuperBook

The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are 15-1. The loss of quarterback Carson Wentz to injury in early December dropped the Eagles from NFC favorites to a second-tier contender. They have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but have worse odds than the New Orleans Saints (5-1) and St. Louis Rams (12-1) in the NFC.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 9-2, followed by Kansas Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars at 20-1 in the AFC.

At 100-1, the Buffalo Bills are the biggest long shots in the field. The Bills were 500-1 at some sportsbooks in early December, but won three of their last four and got help from the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 to end a 17-year playoff drought.

The Bills are 8-point road underdogs to the Jaguars in the wild-card round. Jacksonville winning the Super Bowl is the best-case scenario for Caesars Palace sportsbooks.

In the other AFC wild-card game, the Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites over the Tennessee Titans.

In the NFC, the Rams are home 5.5-point favorites over the Falcons. The Saints are 6-point home favorites over the division rival Carolina Panthers.

New England began the season as the Super Bowl favorite and, after a few early hiccups, remained on top of Las Vegas odds for the majority of the season.

At William Hill's Nevada sportsbooks, 26 percent of the money bet on the odds to win the Super Bowl is on the Patriots - more than double the amount that's been bet on any other team. The largest bet on the Patriots at William Hill is $53,700 at +280 odds, placed on Sept. 7. The bet would net a $150,360 return if the Patriots win their third Super Bowl in the last four seasons.

The next largest Super Bowl bet William Hill took during the season was $20,000 on the Falcons at 15-1 odds, placed Nov. 4. Atlanta winning the Super Bowl is the worst-case scenario for William Hill's book.

Super Bowl LII will be held Feb. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The AFC is a 2.5-point favorite over the NFC in the early Super Bowl line at the Westgate SuperBook.