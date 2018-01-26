Mike Golic and Trey Wingo react to over 400 prop bets posted in Las Vegas ahead of the Patriots' showdown with the Eagles. (1:41)

Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots isn't until Feb. 4, but Las Vegas is already prepared for the big game.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook now has roughly 400 prop bets up, one of several books to put up a full complement of props on Thursday evening.

While the Patriots are currently 4.5-point favorites with a total of 48, there are plenty of less traditional bets available on just about every part of the game imaginable, from total yardage of all touchdowns to which team will have the most first downs.

Tom Brady opened as the 4-5 favorite to win MVP, and Nick Foles is second at 3-1. Rob Gronkowski is next at 12-1, followed by Brandin Cooks (18-1) and Dion Lewis (20-1). Even the referees are part of the menu, as bettors can wager on total penalties for the Eagles (over/under: 6.5) and Patriots (5.5), as well as total penalty yardage.

There are also a variety of cross-sport proposition wagers that involve other games going on during or before Super Bowl LII, including the Winter Olympics.

A couple of fun ones include:

You can bet on the total number of gold medals won by the USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics versus total first-quarter points by the Patriots and Eagles. Gold medals are minus-0.5.

The Vegas Golden Knights' total Stanley Cup Playoff wins (-0.5) versus Eagles and Patriots TDs.

LeBron James' points on Feb. 3 against the Rockets versus Foles' total pass attempts (-6.5).

Last year, a record $138.4 million was bet on Super Bowl LI across Nevada sportsbooks.