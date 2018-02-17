Full coverage of sports betting legalization content

On December 4, the United States Supreme Court will hear what could be an historic case, Christie v. NCAA, which has the potential to change sports betting in the country. (3:30)

Potential Supreme Court ruling dates

The Supreme Court maintains a schedule for when it releases its decisions. The dates for the current term are as follows:

February 21;

March 5;

April 2 and 30;

May 14, 21 and 29;

June 4, 11, 18 and 29.

Analysis

Will Vegas ever be the same?

For Vegas bookmakers, 2017 was a very good year. But with the Supreme Court ruling in New Jersey looming, their futures are far from certain.

Handicapping when SCOTUS will rule on NJ betting case

The gambling world is waiting on the Supreme Court to release its decision in the most important sports betting legal case in United States history, but when will it happen? Ryan Rodenberg ranks the potential ruling dates by likelihood.

Why Indiana is suddenly the center of the sports betting world's focus

Why do sports bettors, operators and professional leagues care about Indiana House Bill 1325? Because it may hold some answers for what the sports leagues want in an environment where state-run sports betting is legal in the United States.

Biggest takeaways from NJ Supreme Court hearing

Will there be legalized sports betting in New Jersey in 2018? Which way will the Supreme Court rule? Legal experts give their take on how the nine justices may be leaning.

Supreme Court decision a potential 'game-changer' for New Jersey

The gambling industry in New Jersey has gone through its share of ups and downs in recent years. The Supreme Court's decision on sports betting could bring about another heyday for the racetracks and casinos in the Garden State.

What you need to know about the SCOTUS New Jersey gambling case

The Supreme Court hearing will help determine the path of legalized sports gambling in the United States. Here are the possible outcomes and how the professional sports leagues, Congress and the gambling industry are preparing for the future.

Windhorst: How the NBA is planning to cash in on legalized sports betting

Should the Supreme Court expand legalized sports gambling to New Jersey (and beyond), the NBA is prepared to move quickly and take advantage of a potentially massive revenue stream.

NFL's evolving stance on sports betting and Las Vegas

The NFL has had a decades-long adversarial public relationship with sports betting. Here is a collection of quotes, from Pete Rozelle in 1963 to current NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's recent comments.

Sports betting legalization: Where do we stand right now?

With momentum for the legalization of sports betting in the United States growing, David Purdum gives a snapshot of where the professional sports leagues, Supreme Court, Congress, Nevada and others stand on the issue right now.

From The Mag: Adam Silver's bold stance on gambling

When NBA commissioner Adam Silver declared his support for legalized sports betting in November 2014, he changed the game for the other leagues. But will it be enough to move the line? David Purdum explores in ESPN The Magazine's Gambling Issue in 2015.

Future of sports betting series

The marketplace

Experts almost unanimously agree that legalized sports betting in the U.S. is "inevitable." In Part 1 of Chalk's series, we examine how we might get there and what the market could look like.

The bettors

If sports betting is legalized in the U.S., recreational bettors will have far more options, such as gambling hedge funds. But they will also have increased competition. And not only from humans.

The pitfalls

Some say legalized U.S. sports betting is the wrong move. Experts point to potential increases in problem gamblers, harmful advertising and gambling scandals. But is it all doom and gloom?

Fantasy sports

Fantasy sports have never been more popular. Single-game sports betting is legal only in Nevada. The line between the two is blurring rapidly, however, as the U.S. inches closer to legalization.

