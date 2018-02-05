Doug Kezirian joins OTL to discuss some of the seven-figure bets that were placed on the Eagles for this year's Super Bowl. (2:43)

The unnamed bettor who took Las Vegas sportsbooks for more than a reported $10 million on the World Series was back at it for Super Bowl LII -- and he potentially won more on Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over the course of the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, the customer known as Bettor X (whose name hasn't been revealed) spread big bucks across town, all on the Eagles.

X Marks The Spot Here's a look at the at least $6 million bet on the Eagles by Bettor X in the Las Vegas sportsbooks for Super Bowl LII. Big bets from Bettor X $3 million bet at MGM (ML bet) $1.2M total CG Technology (ML bets) $1M bet at William Hill (ML bet) "High six figures" bet at Wynn (ML bet) $500K total at South Point (ML bets)

The New England Patriots closed as consensus 4.5-point favorites over the Eagles, with a total of 49.

All of those tickets cashed when the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night.

Covers.com reported that he made a $3 million bet on the Eagles at the MGM, their second-largest Super Bowl wager ever. It was a moneyline bet.

William Hill U.S. was the second sportsbook to report taking a $1 million bet on the Eagles from Bettor X. Director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said his book accepted a $1 million money-line bet on Philadelphia at plus-165 odds.

Sportsbook operator CG Technology and the South Point both took six-figure money-line wagers on the Eagles for $700,000 and $500,000, respectively, from him. A source told ESPN's David Purdum that Bettor X put down an additional $500,000 on the Eagles moneyline.

Johnny Avello, executive director for Wynn Race & Sports, told Purdum that he also took a "good-size, six-figure" money-line bet on the Eagles from Bettor X, adding to what had already been lopsided action on Philadelphia.

"He's one of the guys who was floating around betting all that money on the World Series," veteran Las Vegas bookmaker Jimmy Vaccaro, now of the South Point, told the Associated Press. "I don't think he lost a bet then. We'll see how he does now."

"Yeah, I've got him, too," Avello said to ESPN, regarding the return of the World Series bettor.

ESPN spoke to multiple bookmakers who have taken Bettor X's action and were scratching their heads Monday, trying to figure out he has an edge or if it's all just a run of luck.

Purdum confirmed the $3 million money-line bet at MGM. It was made on Jan. 24. On that day, the money-line for Philadelphia ranged from +155 to +185, according to VegasInsider. Rood declined to specify what price the bettor got.

It's unknown if Bettor X hedged at all with bets on the Patriots.

There were a reported five $1 million wagers for this year's Super Bowl. Last year's Super Bowl between New England and the Atlanta Falcons had only one such wager.

A record $138.4 million was bet on last year's Super Bowl at Nevada's sportsbooks. Many books are projecting this year's handle to surpass last year's amount.

ESPN's David Purdum contributed to this report.