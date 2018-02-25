Doug Kezirian joins SportsCenter to talk about Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook's projected MLB win totals for the 2018 season. (2:18)

The Houston Astros are the defending World Series champions, and Las Vegas isn't viewing them as a one-hit wonder.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook opened season win totals, divisional odds and playoff odds for all 30 teams along with a number of playoff props Sunday, and the Astros have the highest season win total at 96.5, after opening earlier in February at 97 at Southpoint and 96.5 at CG Technology.

Westgate also opened Houston as a massive minus-1100 favorite to make the postseason and a minus-500 favorite to win the American League West. (The Los Angeles Angels are second at plus-600.)

The Cleveland Indians (95.5), Los Angeles Dodgers (95.5), New York Yankees (94.5), Washington Nationals (94.5), Chicago Cubs (93.5) and Boston Red Sox (92.5) are the other teams with win totals above 90 games.

Westgate favors the Nationals (-500), Cubs (-240), Dodgers (-300), Yankees (-110), Indians (-600) and Astros to win their respective divisions.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The sportsbook believes the AL wild card will come down to the Red Sox (-310 to make playoffs), Angels (+110), Minnesota Twins (+140), Toronto Blue Jays (+180) and Seattle Mariners (+180).

In the National League, the sportsbook has more teams involved in the wild-card hunt, with the Arizona Diamondbacks (even), St. Louis Cardinals (-110), Milwaukee Brewers (+140), San Francisco Giants (+150), Colorado Rockies (+170) and New York Mets (+170) in the mix.

The team with the lowest win total is the Miami Marlins at 64.5, a full three games behind the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers (67.5). After trading away Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins are 40-1 to make the postseason and 200-1 to win the NL East.

The 2018 MLB regular season begins March 29, with all 30 teams in action.