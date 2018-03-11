ESPN's Doug Kezirian explains that with Tiger Woods' success at the Valspar Championship, Vegas odds for him to win the Masters are improving. (0:57)

Tiger Woods' odds to win the Masters have improved from 100-1 to 10-1 as bets have poured in on the 14-time major champion, who is in contention at the Valspar Championship.

More bets have been placed on Woods to win the Masters than any other golfer at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Woods has attracted 6 percent of all bets placed on the book's Masters odds -- more than co-favorites Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas have received.

Johnson and Thomas are each 6-1 and are the only golfers with better odds than Woods.

Thomas, who has two wins this season, has attracted the most money to win the Masters at the Westgate, including a five-figure wager at 15-1. Johnson was second in money wagered, followed by Jon Rahm. Woods is fourth in money wagered.

Woods hasn't played in the Masters since 2015 and hasn't won at Augusta National since 2005. He hasn't won on tour since 2013 and has undergone multiple back surgeries but entered Sunday's final round of the Valspar Championship just one stroke off the lead.

Woods' odds to win the Masters opened at 100-1 in August at the Westgate. They were down to 12-1 on Friday, when a bettor placed a $4,000 bet on him to win the year's first major.

"We've always seen that Tiger commands the larger-sized wagers," Westgate SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman said Sunday morning.

Tiger Woods' chase for the win at the Valspar Championship has helped drive betting on the 14-time major champion for the Masters. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Last year's Masters, even without Woods, was the most heavily bet golf tournament at the Westgate ever. Sherman, a golf specialist, said this year's betting action is on pace to blow past last year's record.

Woods has committed to play next week in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Country Club.

"My initial look at the Arnold Palmer, I have [Woods] as a top-three favorite," Sherman said.

The Masters tees off April 5 at Augusta National Country Club in Augusta, Georgia.