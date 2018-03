Spreads for every NCAA tournament first-round game

John Calipari explains the experience of coaching Kentucky this season and why he's happy with how the bracket has shaken out. (2:13)

Here are the betting lines for every first-round game from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, besides the winners of the First Four games to be played Tuesday and Wednesday night.

For help with every selection, be sure to check out PickCenter, which has projections for every NCAA tournament game.

Lines as of Sunday night at 9:00 ET.

South Region

No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers (-22) vs. No. 16 UMBC Retrievers

No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (-1) vs. No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats

--

No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (-6) vs. No. 12 Davidson Wildcats

No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (-8.5) vs. No. 13 Buffalo Bulls

Create up to 25 brackets and compete against ESPN talent, pro athletes and celebrities for all the bracket glory! Play now

--

No. 6 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers

No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State Raiders

--

No. 7 Nevada Wolf Pack (-1) vs. No. 10 Texas Longhorns

No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Georgia State Panthers

Midwest Region

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (-14) vs. No. 16 Pennsylvania Quakers

No. 8 Seton Hall Pirates (-2) vs. No. 9 NC State Wolfpack

--

No. 5 Clemson Tigers (-5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State Aggies

No. 4 Auburn Tigers (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston Cougars

--

No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Syracuse winner

No. 3 Michigan State Spartans (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Bucknell Bison

--

No. 7 Rhode Island Rams (-2) vs. No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Iona Gaels

East Region

No. 1 Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 16 LIU Brooklyn/Radford winner

No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies (-2) vs. No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

--

Editor's Picks What you need to know about every team in the 2018 NCAA tournament field The field is officially set. You're familiar with some teams and don't know as much about some others. We're here to give you the rundown of all 68 teams in this NCAA tournament.

No. 5 West Virginia Mountaineers (-10) vs. No. 12 Murray State Racers

No. 4 Wichita State Shockers (-12) vs. No. 13 Marshall Thundering Herd

--

No. 6 Florida Gators vs. No. 11 St. Bonaventure/UCLA winner

No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-11) vs. No. 14 SF Austin Lumberjacks

--

No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 10 Butler Bulldogs (-1)

No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (-20) vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton Titans

West Region

No. 1 Xavier Musketeers vs. No. 16 NCCU/Texas Southern winner

No. 8 Missouri Tigers (-1) vs. No. 9 Florida State Seminoles

--

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (-7.5) vs. No. 12 South Dakota State Jackrabbits

No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-13) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro Spartans

--

No. 6 Houston Cougars (-4) vs. No. 11 San Diego State Aztecs

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (-11) vs. No. 14 Montana Grizzlies

--

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (-4) vs. No. 10 Providence Friars

No. 2 North Carolina Tar Heels (-19) vs. No. 15 Lipscomb Bisons