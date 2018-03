Spreads for Friday's NCAA tournament games

Doug Kezirian joins SportsCenter to disclose the most surprising betting trends in Vegas before the NCAA tournament. (2:19)

Here are the betting lines for every first-round game from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Lines as of Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

South Region

No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers (-21.5) vs. No. 16 UMBC Retrievers

No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (-1) vs. No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 7 Nevada Wolf Pack vs. No. 10 Texas Longhorns (-1.5)

No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (-14) vs. No. 15 Georgia State Panthers

Midwest Region

No. 5 Clemson Tigers (-5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State Aggies

No. 4 Auburn Tigers (-9.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston Cougars

No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (-5) vs. No. 11 Syracuse Orange

No. 3 Michigan State Spartans (-14) vs. No. 14 Bucknell Bison

East Region

No. 5 West Virginia Mountaineers (-10.5) vs. No. 12 Murray State Racers

No. 4 Wichita State Shockers (-12) vs. No. 13 Marshall Thundering Herd

No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 10 Butler Bulldogs (-1.5)

No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (-20.5) vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton Titans

West Region

No. 1 Xavier Musketeers (-19.5) vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

No. 8 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 9 Florida State Seminoles (-2)

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (-3) vs. No. 10 Providence Friars

No. 2 North Carolina Tar Heels (-20.5) vs. No. 15 Lipscomb Bisons