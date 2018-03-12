Notable March Madness bets across Vegas

From best hair to an unexpected celebrity fan, inject some weirdness into your bracket by learning about the lighter side. (0:58)

The Madness has already begun in Las Vegas.

In first 24 hours after the bracket for the NCAA tournament was released Sunday night, William Hill's Nevada sportsbook took three bets on 16-seed North Carolina Central to win the whole thing. The largest of the three bets? $5.

Still seems risky.

The Eagles are 2,500-1 and open the tournament Wednesday in a First Four showdown against Texas Southern. The winner gets No. 1-seed Xavier on Friday.

In the meantime, ESPN Chalk will take you through the first week of the NCAA tournament -- arguably the most electric four days in sports betting -- with an updating file of the action in Las Vegas. Some of these futures bets were made earlier in the season as well.

Notable bets

• No team would be more costly for MGM sportsbooks than No. 1 overall seed Virginia, thanks to a five-figure wager on the Cavaliers to win that national championship at 20-1 odds that "would pay well into the six figures," according to vice president of sports Jay Rood.

• The MGM sportsbook at the Mirage will open at 5:30 a.m. PT, Thursday and Friday.

Create up to 25 brackets and compete against ESPN talent, pro athletes and celebrities for all the bracket glory! Play now

• Virginia began the season at 100-1 to win the national championship at the Westgate SuperBook. The Westgate took five bets on the Cavs at that price.

• Virginia has the best record against the spread (21-8-1) of any major-conference team in the field.

• Most bets to win the NCAA tournament at Caesars Palace books:

1. Michigan State

2. Kansas

3. Villanova

4. Duke

5. Kentucky

• Most money wagered to win the NCAA tournament at Caesars Palace books:

1. Duke

2. Michigan State

3. Villanova

4. Kansas

5. Arizona

• The only game in the opening round that had seen a 2-point line-movement at the South Point was the First Four clash between Texas Southern and North Carolina Central. Texas Southern opened as a 6-point favorite, but quickly was bet down to -4. "Big money, limit bets from guys who seemed like they knew what they were doing" caused the move, South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said.

• On Dec. 18, a bettor at a William Hill U.S. sportsbook placed a $1,234.56 bet on Syracuse to win the national championship at 300-1 odds. The bet would pay $370,368 if the 11th-seeded Orange win it all. It was the largest potential payout facing William Hill before the bracket was released.

Editor's Picks Spreads for every NCAA tournament first-round game Looking to place a wager on the 2018 NCAA tournament or get smarter filling out your bracket? Here are the lines for every first-round tournament game from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, sorted by region.

Best 2018 NCAA tournament title value bets The NCAA tournament field is set, and Andrew Lange reviews some of his favorite value bets to win the national championship, including a ranking of value for every team with odds of 60-1 or better. 1 Related

Syracuse faces Arizona State in a First Four game Wednesday.

Additional notable national championship futures bets at William Hill include:

• $400 on Texas Tech, placed Aug. 30, 2017, at 400-1 odds. Bet would net $160,000

• $600 bet on Providence, placed Aug. 29, at 250-1 odds. Bet would net $150,000.

• $3,000 on Michigan, placed Feb. 24, at 50-1 odds. Bet would net $150,000

• Michigan is the worst-case scenario for the South Point sportsbook. "It's a team that got hot at the end of the year and have a really good coach," Andrews said. "I think they definitely have a chance to win it all."

• MGM took multiple bets on Gonzaga on Sunday night, shortly after updating the odds to win the tournament. "Couple bets to win six figures [on Gonzaga at 30-1]," Rood said.

• Prop bet at MGM: Will any No. 1 seed be behind or tied with a No. 16 seed at halftime? Yes +400 / No -600. The early money was on "Yes."