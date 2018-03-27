Will Sam Darnold get picked before Josh Allen in the NFL draft? How many spots will Saquon Barkley go ahead of Baker Mayfield?

You'll be able to bet on it in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Monday granted permission to the state's sportsbooks to offer betting for next month's NFL draft. It's the second straight year that participating Nevada sportsbooks will take bets on the draft, and this year they'll have expanded options.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board listed 32 different types of wagers that could be offered on the draft, nearly twice as many as were allowed last year.

Some new additions:

• Player X or player Y drafted first with odds.

• Player X with draft position handicap versus player Y.

• More offense players than defensive players drafted.

Since the 1980s, Nevada Gaming Control had restricted betting to events that took place on the field. The agency loosened its rules in recent years and began allowing wagering on events such as the Heisman Trophy presentation and the draft.

Multiple sportsbooks that took bets on last year's draft said the betting interest exceeded expectations.

The 2018 NFL draft will take place April 26-29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nevada sportsbooks will be required to halt betting on the draft at the close of business April 25.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Las Vegas is among the finalists to host either the 2019 or 2020 NFL draft. The Oakland Raiders are expected to begin playing in Las Vegas around the same time.