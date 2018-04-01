The Wildcats set a Final Four record by hitting 18 3-pointers while six players scores in double figures en route to a 95-79 victory against the Jayhawks. (1:14)

No. 1 seed Villanova opened as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 3 seed Michigan in Monday's national championship game.

On the back of Moe Wagner, Michigan ends Loyola's dream run Loyola-Chicago and Sister Jean's Cinderella run ended at the Final Four thanks in part to a largely unstoppable night from Michigan's go-to star. 2 Related

The Wildcats are the largest favorites in the championship game since Duke was favored by seven over Butler in 2010. Villanova has been favored in every game this season.

The Wildcats are in the championship game for the second time in three years. They advanced with an impressive 95-79 win over Kansas on Saturday. They won their first five tournament games by an average of 17.6 points per game.

Villanova (35-4) will take on red-hot Michigan (33-7) in the championship game. The Wolverines came from behind in the second half to beat upstart Loyola-Chicago 69-57 on Saturday.

Michigan has won 14 in a row. The Wolverines have been underdogs in nine games this season and went 5-4 straight-up in those games.

The over/under for Monday's championship game opened at 143.5 at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. The number quickly climbed to 145.5.