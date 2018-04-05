Witness Saquon Barkley's hard work and transformation from an undersized kid to mega NFL prospect. (0:54)

Will Josh Allen or Saquon Barkley get drafted first? How many quarterbacks will go in Round 1 of the 2018 NFL draft? How many SEC players will be taken in the first round?

For the second straight year, you can bet on those proposition bets -- and a whole lot more -- in Las Vegas.

William Hill US was the first sportsbook in Nevada to open NFL draft prop bets on Tuesday after receiving approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which was required because the result isn't determined on a field. After the initial success of last year's offerings, the proposal this year allows far more potential props.

"We had 20 different ways to bet the draft in 2017," Michael Grodsky, vice president of marketing and public relations at William Hill, told ESPN. "This year, we have 62."

In a QB-heavy draft, the most action will likely come on quarterback-related props, which include the total number of QBs selected in Round 1 (over/under 5) and Rounds 1 and 2 (O/U 5.5) as well as specific QB prop bet matchups (Baker Mayfield drafted O/U 7.5 spots before Lamar Jackson).

William Hill told ESPN that the handle on all 10 draft props in 2017 exceeded some of the most popular props for Super Bowl 51.

Here are a few of the props available at William Hill:

Number of Alabama players selected in Round 1:

Over 4 (-110)

Under 4 (-110)

Number of RBs selected in Round 1:

Over 1.5 (+105)

Under 1.5 (-125)

Number of WRs selected in Round 1:

Over 2.5 (-175)

Under 2.5 (+155)

Player to be drafted first:

Sony Michel (+110)

Nick Chubb (-130)