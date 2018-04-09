Patrick Reed might have won the season's first major, but that doesn't mean he's the favorite to win the next one.

According to the Westgate SuperBook, the trio of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, at 10-1 each, are the favorites to win the U.S. Open being held this year at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.

Editor's Picks Reed holds off Fowler, Spieth to win Masters Patrick Reed won his first major title on Sunday at the Masters, outlasting Rickie Fowler by one stroke and staving off a big comeback by Jordan Spieth.

Patrick Reed doesn't care what you think, he's the Masters champion Rory McIlroy tried mind games. Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth pushed their opponent to the breaking point. Even fans were against the local leader. But Patrick Reed brushed them all aside to win his first major, at Augusta no less.

Despite falling short again, Rickie Fowler says 'I'm ready to win a major' There wasn't much more Rickie Fowler could have done this weekend to put himself in the running for a green jacket. But despite again falling short of Major No. 1, he says he's even more ready to break through in 2018. 2 Related

McIlroy has not won a major since 2014, but a recent run of good golf has him a favorite along with the 2015 winner of the tournament (Spieth) and the 2016 winner (Johnson).

Behind them at 12-1 is Justin Thomas, winner of last season's PGA Championship.

Jason Day has 14-1 odds, and Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm are at 16-1. Fowler, who is still looking for his first victory in a major, finished a stroke back at the Masters. Rahm finished fourth at Augusta.

While those men were all chasing Reed at the Masters, at 30-1, he finds himself with worse odds to win next month's major. Even Tiger Woods, who has shown a return to form after years lost to injury, is favored ahead of Reed, with 25-1 odds. Woods has won the U.S. Open three times, but it has been 10 years since his last title at the event.

Shinnecock last hosted the U.S. Open in 2004, a tournament won by Retief Goosen. The runner-up that year, Phil Mickelson, has the same odds to win this year's tournament (30-1) as Reed.

All four major titles are currently held by Americans, with Brooks Koepka (40-1) hoping to defend his U.S. Open championship when play starts Thursday, June 14.