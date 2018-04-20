Darren Woodson suggests the Eagles will start hot as he shares his predictions for Philadelphia's 2018 season. (2:00)

The NFL schedule is out and so are point spreads for the Week 1 matchups.

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas has installed the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles as 3.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 6. The Eagles beat the Falcons 15-10 in the divisional round of last season's playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers opened as the largest favorites on the Week 1 board. The Packers are 9-point home favorites over the Chicago Bears in the Sunday night game.

The Cleveland Browns, who enter the season having lost 17 in a row, are the biggest home underdogs in Week 1. The Browns are 7-point underdogs to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland has been an underdog in 31 of its past 32 games. The Browns were 1-point favorites over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 of last season.

The New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders also begin the season as home underdogs. The Giants are 4-point underdogs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins are 2.5-point underdogs to the Tennessee Titans, and the Raiders are 1.5-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams in second of two Monday night games in Week 1.

The Detroit Lions are 6-point favorites over the New York Jets in the other Monday night game.

Other notable opening Week 1 lines include: