          Full list of Week 1 NFL lines

          The 2018 NFL season begins on Thursday night, with the Philadelphia Eagles short favorites in the Sept. 6 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

          Here is the full list of Week 1 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Sept. 6

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5, 45)

          Sunday, Sept. 9

          1 p.m. ET

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5, 46) at Cleveland Browns

          San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-6, 46)

          Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 47)

          Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 40.5)

          Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 43.5) at New York Giants

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49.5)

          Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-6.5, 51)

          Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 45) at Miami Dolphins

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 47.5)

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-3, 42)

          Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-3, 42.5)

          Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (-1, 44)

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 47.5)

          Monday, Sept. 10

          7:10 p.m. ET

          New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 44.5)

          10:20 p.m. ET

          Los Angeles Rams (-4.5, 49.5) at Oakland Raiders

