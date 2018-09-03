The 2018 NFL season begins on Thursday night, with the Philadelphia Eagles short favorites in the Sept. 6 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here is the full list of Week 1 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Sept. 6

8:20 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5, 45)

Sunday, Sept. 9

1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5, 46) at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-6, 46)

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 47)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 40.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 43.5) at New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49.5)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-6.5, 51)

Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 45) at Miami Dolphins

4:05 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 47.5)

4:25 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-3, 42)

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-3, 42.5)

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (-1, 44)

8:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 47.5)

Monday, Sept. 10

7:10 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 44.5)

10:20 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (-4.5, 49.5) at Oakland Raiders