The 2018 NFL season begins on Thursday night, with the Philadelphia Eagles short favorites in the Sept. 6 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Here is the full list of Week 1 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Sept. 6
8:20 p.m. ET
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5, 45)
Sunday, Sept. 9
1 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5, 46) at Cleveland Browns
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-6, 46)
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 47)
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 40.5)
Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 43.5) at New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49.5)
Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-6.5, 51)
Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 45) at Miami Dolphins
4:05 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 47.5)
4:25 p.m. ET
Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-3, 42)
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-3, 42.5)
Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (-1, 44)
8:20 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 47.5)
Monday, Sept. 10
7:10 p.m. ET
New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 44.5)
10:20 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams (-4.5, 49.5) at Oakland Raiders