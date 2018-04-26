The Miami Marlins pulled off one of the biggest baseball upsets of the past decade Wednesday night, when they took down Clayton Kershaw and the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers 8-6.

The Dodgers closed as high as -450 favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks, making them one of the largest favorites in recent history.

Editor's Picks Ex-substitute teacher schools Dodgers with 10 Ks Former substitute teacher and brewery employee Trevor Richards struck out 10 Dodgers as the Marlins notched an 8-6 victory.

On June 4, 2016, Kershaw and the Dodgers were as high as -485 favorites over the Atlanta Braves. Those are the largest odds for a favorite in the past 13 seasons, according to sports betting database BetLabSports, which goes back to 2005. The Dodgers won that game 4-0, but weren't as successful Wednesday.

Odds on the Marlins-Dodgers game varied from book to book, but the consensus closing price on the Dodgers was -400, meaning bettors had to put up $400 for a chance to win $100. The Marlins were listed as +320 underdogs at most books.

According to BetLabSports.com, only five teams have had odds of -400 or greater since 2005. The Dodgers were the first favorite of that size to lose since the Washington Nationals upset the Minnesota Twins and ace Johan Santana 3-1 on June 9, 2007.

Kershaw surrendered three runs on five hits in five innings against the Marlins on Wednesday and fell to 1-4 on the season.

Overall, though, betting on the three-time Cy Young Award winner has been profitable. If you bet $100 on the Dodgers in each of Kershaw's starts since 2008, you're up more than $1,500.