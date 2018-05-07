Justify's victory in Saturday's Kentucky Derby was worth $1.432 million to the horse's owners -- and nearly as much to one Texas woman who picked five straight winners in Races 8-12 at Churchill Downs.

The woman from Austin, Texas, won $1.2 million with her $18 Pick 5 bet, placed almost 1,100 miles away at Retama Park in Selma, Texas.

Justify, going off at 3-1, had the surest odds of the winners chosen by the woman, who wasn't afraid to go with the long shot, scoring with Funny Duck at 40-1 in the Pat Day Mile, the 10th race of the day.

An Austin woman who turned an $18 Kentucky Derby Pick 5 bet into $1.2 million poses with Bill Belcher, GM of Retama Park in Selma, Texas, where she placed her bet. Rachel Bagnetto

"To bet that little amount of money and win $1.2 million is unheard of. In fact, it's the first time it's happened at Retama," track spokesperson Rachel Bagnetto told ABC News.

The bettor, who asked not to be identified but posed for a photo with Retama Park's general manager, picked the winners in the eighth (Limousine Liberal, 4-1), ninth (Maraud, 8-1) and 11th (Yoshida, 10-1) races.