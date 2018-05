South Point sportsbook in Las Vegas released lines for nearly 100 college football Games of the Year. Here is the full list.

Sept. 8

Georgia (-11) at South Carolina

USC at Stanford (-2)

Iowa State at Iowa (-7)

Penn State (-14) at Pittsburgh

Sept. 15

Houston at Texas Tech (-7)

Boise State at Oklahoma State (-6)

LSU at Auburn (-12)

Alabama (-20) at Mississippi

USC (-1) at Texas

Central Florida (-11) at North Carolina

Ohio State (-12) vs. TCU

Sept. 22

Stanford at Oregon (-3)

Wisconsin (-5) at Iowa

TCU (PK) at Texas

Arkansas at Auburn (-23)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-21)

Sept. 29

Mississippi at LSU (-13)

West Virginia at Texas Tech (-3)

Stanford at Notre Dame (-8)

Ohio State (-1.5) at Penn State

Oct. 5

Utah State at BYU (-3)

Oct. 6

Florida State at Miami (Fla.) (-8)

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-17)

LSU (-3.5) at Florida

Washington (-16) at UCLA

Texas vs. Oklahoma (-12)

Navy (-5) at Air Force

Oct. 9

Appalachian State at Arkansas State (PK)

Oct. 12

Arizona at Utah (-5)

Oct. 13

Nebraska at Northwestern (-6)

Wisconsin at Michigan (-3)

Boise State (-16) at Nevada

Washington (-10) at Oregon

Ohio at Northern Illinois (-3)

Central Florida (-5) at Memphis

Oct. 20

Oregon (-1) at Washington State

Michigan at Michigan State (-1)

NC State at Clemson (-20)

Florida Atlantic (-8) at Marshall

Oct. 27

Clemson (-10) at Florida State

Florida vs. Georgia (-15)

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-19)

Nov. 3

Louisville at Clemson (-20.5)

Notre Dame (-7) at Northwestern

Stanford at Washington (-13)

Penn State at Michigan (-3.5)

Kansas State at TCU (-12)

Alabama (-10) at LSU

Air Force at Army (-8)

Nov. 7

Toledo (-1) at Northern Illinois

Nov. 10

Auburn at Georgia (-3)

Kentucky (-1) at Tennessee

Mississippi at Texas A&M (-7)

Northwestern at Iowa (-7)

Ohio State (-6) at Michigan State

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-11)

Wisconsin at Penn State (-4.5)

Florida State at Notre Dame (-9)

Nov. 17

Florida Atlantic (-7) at North Texas

USC (-6) at UCLA

Arizona State at Oregon (-9)

Miami (Fla.) (-3) at Virginia Tech

San Diego State at Fresno State (-5)

Nov. 22

Mississippi State (-7) at Mississippi

Nov. 23

Oklahoma (-10) at West Virginia

Washington (-13) at Washington State

Nebraska at Iowa (-8)

Central Florida (-6.5) at South Florida

Houston at Memphis (-8)

Nov. 24

Auburn at Alabama (-7)

Michigan at Ohio State (-9)

Notre Dame (-1) at USC

Florida at Florida State (-7)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-21)

Kentucky at Louisville (-9)

South Carolina at Clemson (-19)

Utah State at Boise State (-17)

Nevada at UNLV (-3)

Dec. 8

Army vs. Navy (-1)