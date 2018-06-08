Bryce Love surpassed Christian McCaffrey for most rushing yards in Stanford history and finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in an epic junior season. (1:12)

Stanford running back Bryce Love is the early Heisman Trophy favorite in Las Vegas.

Love, a senior who passed on the NFL draft to return to Stanford, opened at 5-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to win this season's Heisman Trophy. He rushed for 2,218 yards with 19 touchdowns and finished runner-up to Baker Mayfield in last season's Heisman race.

Editor's Picks Why Bryce Love turned down NFL millions He's a Heisman Trophy favorite, but Bryce Love can't get enough of the anonymous college life that Stanford provides.

College football's toughest nonconference schedules Good luck, Pitt. The Panthers' out-of-conference schedule this year includes Penn State, UCF and Notre Dame. Who else has their work cut out for them? 1 Related

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is next at 7-1, followed by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at 10-1. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate are 14-1.

During last season's national championship game, Tagovailoa replaced starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and led the Crimson Tide to a comeback win over Georgia. Tagovailoa broke his finger in the first spring practice and did not play in the April spring game. He will be competing against Hurts, who was not listed in Westgate's opening Heisman odds.

Georgia is the only team with two players listed in the top tier of favorites. In addition to Fromm, sophomore running back D'Andre Swift is listed at 20-1.

Also at 20-1: Washington quarterback Jake Browning, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier.

Alabama is the consensus favorite to win the national championship at 7-4, followed by Clemson (5-1), Ohio State (5-1) and Georgia (6-1).