Brooks Koepka successfully defended his U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday, but he isn't the betting favorite entering The Open Championship.

That honor belongs to Dustin Johnson, who was installed as the 12-1 favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Johnson was a 9-1 favorite at Westgate entering the U.S. Open and was as high as -140 entering the weekend.

Johnson finished third at the U.S. Open, two shots behind Koepka.

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth opened with the second-best odds to win The Open at 14-1, followed by Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose at 16-1.

Koepka opened tied for the seventh-best odds at 20-1, with Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, opened at 30-1. Fourteen-time major champion Tiger Woods opened at 25-1.

The 147th Open Championship will take place July 19-22 at Carnoustie Championship Golf Course in Angus, Scotland.