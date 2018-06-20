The College Football Playoff is entering its fifth season. This one will have a new gambling angle.

Las Vegas sportsbooks regularly release odds to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, but the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has taken it one step further. Now, bettors can bet on 78 different teams to simply make the CFP.

The defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites at -210, followed by Clemson (even), Ohio State (+125) and Georgia (+175).

"We've never done this before, but we think there will be a good response," Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook oddsmaker John Murray told ESPN. "Last year was the first time we did yes-no playoff props for the four major sports and we saw a great response."

Oklahoma, the fourth 2017 CFP semifinalist, has odds of +350 after opening at 6-1. Murray told ESPN that one bettor wagered on the Sooners at 6-1 and then again at 5-1, prompting the move.

"We took a limit bet on Clemson at +125 as well, which moved them to even," Murray said.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on Dec. 29 on ESPN, with the College Football National Championship on Jan. 7, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Westgate also will release college basketball odds for more than 200 teams to make the Final Four next week.