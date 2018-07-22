        <
          Tiger Woods (16-1) has fourth-best odds to win year's final major championship

          5:14 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
          For a few fleeting moments Sunday, Tiger Woods -- yes, Tiger Woods -- led The Open at Carnoustie.

          While he ultimately finished tied for sixth place -- three strokes behind playing partner and eventual winner Francesco Molinari -- oddsmakers certainly have taken notice.

          At the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Woods opened tied for the fourth-best odds to win the PGA Championship at 16-1. Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are also at 16-1.

          Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson opened as the three co-favorites at 12-1 at Westgate. Third-round leader Spieth entered Sunday as a +150 favorite to win The Open, but finished with a 5-over 76 and tied for ninth place.

          Molinari, the first Italian golfer to win a major, opened at 25-1 (tied for 10th-best odds).

          The 100th PGA Championship will take place August 9-12 at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri.

          As for the Open Championship, Woods was as high as +150 on live wagering at Westgate on Sunday, when he had the lead on the 11th tee, after entering the day with 14-1 odds to take home the Claret Jug and 3 strokes back of the leaders.

          "It didn't feel any different,'' Woods told reporters after the round. "It didn't feel any different to be next to the lead and knowing what I needed to do. I've done it so many different ways. It felt great to be part of the mix and build my way into the championship. Today was a day I had a great opportunity.''

