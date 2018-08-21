SVP examines the Browns' first-round picks from 2012-2016 that are no longer with the team and the hopes for improvement with the 2017-2018 classes. (2:36)

Sportsbooks struggled to attract any action on the Cleveland Browns from the betting public the past two years.

That changed this offseason.

Bettors at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks have been backing the Browns to win the AFC North, the AFC title and even the Super Bowl.

"There are more bets on the Browns to win AFC North than the other three teams combined. Only the Raiders and Steelers have more bets to win the AFC. The public likes the Browns, and I'm not sure why." Caesars Palace sportsbook manager

At MGM sportsbooks, the Browns have attracted more bets to win the Super Bowl than the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, who were playoff teams last season. Cleveland is listed at 60-1 to win the Super Bowl at MGM.

"The Browns are our only liability right now," Jay Rood, MGM's vice president of race and sports, said of his book's odds to win the Super Bowl. "We're sitting pretty well on every other team except Cleveland."

Cleveland has won one game over the past two seasons and went 0-16 in 2017. The Browns overhauled their roster in the offseason, adding quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Carlos Hyde. They also drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Browns' season win total opened at 5.5 and has been bet up to 6 at some books. Two-thirds of the bets on Cleveland's win total have been on the over at Caesars Palace.

The Browns are 7-1 at Caesars' books to win the AFC North and 20-1 to win the AFC championship.

Over the past two seasons, sportsbooks have tried to push up the point spreads to attract money from the public on Cleveland, but week after week found themselves needing the Browns. The inflated lines on Cleveland often attracted sharp money on the Browns, Rood said.

"I almost guarantee you that is going to flip this year," Rood added. "I think we're going to see more sharp money come against the Brown this year and maybe more public money on the Browns this time around."

Cleveland hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in Week 3 of the preseason. The Browns are 4-point favorites over the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.