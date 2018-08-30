        <
        >

          Sports betting makes debut in West Virginia

          6:16 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Sports betting has debuted in West Virginia, just in time for college football season.

          West Virginia Lottery general managing counsel Danielle Boyd said in an email the first legal wager was accepted Thursday at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. She says it's the first sportsbook to begin operations in West Virginia.

          While the casino's sportsbook has a larger-scale debut scheduled for Saturday, Boyd says it is "officially open."

          Lawmakers earlier this year approved sports betting at the state's five casinos and on certain mobile apps, shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal law banning most sports betting. The state Lottery Commission later approved applicable rules.

          Hollywood Casino's sportsbook is operated by William Hill US. Charles Town Races is owned by Penn National Gaming Inc.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices