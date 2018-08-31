        <
        >

          Bettor ranks: College football's top 25

          Alabama Crimson Tide are the clear No. 1 team in the country in Las Vegas' eyes. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports
          3:49 PM ET
          • Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN Insider college football contributor
            • Has published his annual college football preview magazine for the past 18 years

          Each week I will get the power ratings from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, ESPN's Will Harris and Bruce Marshall of the Gold Sheet, then combine them with my power ratings to give you the consensus Vegas power ratings.

          These ratings are less about a team's record and more about the overall talent that each team possesses, reflecting which team would be favored if meeting at a neutral site.

          Here are the top 25 bettor power rankings.

          Last updated: Sept. 4

          Week 2 notes: The two teams that took the biggest fall in this week were Miami and Texas, which fell 10 and eight sports respectively. Texas dropped out of the AP Top 25 and did not receive a single vote. The biggest gainer this week is Boise State, which debuts at No. 18 after an impressive win at Troy.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices