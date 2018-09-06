Week 2 college football betting nuggets

Last week, the trends correctly told you that Alabama would roll in its opener and that LSU is money as a nonconference underdog. They also told you that Lane Kiffin was dangerous as a double-digit underdog (oops!). On to Week 2!

These betting trends should help you navigate the weekend's slate.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook

Mississippi State Bulldogs (-9, 54) at Kansas State Wildcats -- 12 p.m. ET

Since Bill Snyder returned to Kansas State in 2009, the Wildcats are 35-19-1 ATS (65 percent), with 22 outright wins as an underdog.

New Mexico Lobos at Wisconsin Badgers (-35, 60.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

New Mexico is 11-4 ATS with six outright wins in its past 15 games as a double-digit underdog.

Wisconsin is 1-4 ATS as a favorite of at least 30 points under Paul Chryst, having failed to cover four straight times in this spot.

Editor's Picks Vegas vs. FPI: Week 2 CFB disagreements The ESPN FPI wasn't created with gambling in mind, but that data can be useful in analyzing college football betting markets.

Best college football bets for Week 2 Looking for the best betting value in Week 2 of the CFB season? Our experts offer their picks on 18 of Saturday's games. 1 Related

Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan Wolverines (-28, 56.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

Michigan is 0-5 in its past five games as a favorite of at least 20 points.

Western Michigan is 4-0 ATS in its past four games as an underdog of at least 20 points.

Duke Blue Devils at Northwestern Wildcats (-2.5, 48.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

Duke is 21-9-1 ATS with 15 outright wins in its past 31 games as an underdog. This includes a 41-17 win as 1.5-point underdogs over Northwestern last season.

Northwestern is 3-11 ATS in its past 14 games when favored over a nonconference opponent.

Arizona Wildcats at Houston Cougars (-3.5, 71) -- 12 p.m. ET

Houston is 7-1 ATS and 7-1 SU in its past eight games against Power 5 teams.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-3.5, 62.5) at South Florida Bulls -- 12 p.m. ET

The over is 5-0 in South Florida's past five games as an underdog.

UCLA Bruins at Oklahoma Sooners (-30.5, 64) -- 1 p.m. ET

This would mark the third time UCLA has been an underdog of at least 30 points over the past 40 seasons. The Bruins lost, but covered, in the previous two occurrences -- a 28-7 loss as 32.5-point underdogs vs. USC in 2008 and a 49-31 loss as 31-point underdogs to Chip Kelly's Oregon Ducks in the 2011 Pac-12 championship game.

This will mark Chip Kelly's 55th career game as an FBS head coach and just the sixth time his team has been an underdog. Kelly's teams are 3-2 ATS with three outright wins in this spot but have never been more than a 5.5-point underdog.

Air Force Falcons at Florida Atlantic Owls (-9.5, 69) -- 2 p.m. ET

Air Force is 7-1 ATS in its past eight games against nonconference opponents.

Kansas Jayhawks at Central Michigan Chippewas (-4.5, 52) -- 3 p.m. ET

Kansas has lost an NCAA-record 46 straight road games. The Jayhawks are 14-31-1 ATS during this road losing streak.

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Alabama Crimson Tide (-36.5, 66) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Alabama is 1-10-1 ATS in its past 12 games as a favorite of at least 30 points against a nonconference FBS opponent.

Georgia Bulldogs (-10, 56.5) at South Carolina Gamecocks -- 3:30 p.m. ET

South Carolina went 6-1 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog last season.

The under is 11-4 in South Carolina's 15 games against teams with a winning record under Will Muschamp.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio State Buckeyes (-35.5, 63.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Ohio State is 4-0 ATS in the four meetings between these teams since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Buckeyes have won those four games by an average of 48.8 PPG.

Ball State Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-34.5, 62.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

This would mark the biggest favorite Notre Dame has been in a game since it was -41 vs Rutgers in 1996 (won 62-0).

Ball State is 1-7 ATS in its past eight games as an underdog.

Colorado Buffaloes at Nebraska Cornhuskers (-3.5, 65) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Colorado went 11-4 ATS in the 15 meetings against Nebraska when both teams were in the Big 12.

Memphis Tigers (-7, 68) at Navy Midshipmen -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Navy is 4-1 ATS with four outright wins in its past five games as a home underdog.

Iowa State Cyclones at Iowa Hawkeyes (-3.5, 46.5) -- 5 p.m. ET

Iowa State's Matt Campbell is 24-11 ATS in 35 games as an underdog in his FBS head-coaching career.

Clemson Tigers (-12, 54) at Texas A&M Aggies -- 7 p.m. ET

This will mark the third time a Jimbo Fisher team is a double-digit underdog, with all three coming against Dabo Swinney and Clemson. Fisher's Florida State teams lost by double digits in each of the previous two games, going 1-1 ATS in those losses.

Since joining the SEC in 2012, Texas A&M is 2-6-1 ATS with no outright wins as a home underdog.

Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators (-14, 50) -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Florida is 9-2 ATS in its past 11 games against Kentucky.

Arkansas Razorbacks (-13.5, 70) at Colorado State Rams -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Colorado State is 0-9 ATS in its past nine games. The Rams are 0-2 ATS this season and have failed to cover by a combined 51 points in the two losses.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Pittsburgh Panthers (-8.5, 56) -- 8 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS with five outright wins in its past 11 games against top-15 teams.

The underdog is 6-0 ATS in the past six meetings between these in-state rivals.

USC Trojans at Stanford Cardinal (-5, 56.5) -- 8 p.m. ET

USC is 1-8 ATS in its nine games as an underdog under Clay Helton.

Michigan State Spartans (-6, 54) at Arizona State Sun Devils -- 10:45 ET