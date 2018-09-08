        <
        >

          Week 1 NFL betting nuggets to know

          Which teams present the most value in Week 1 of the NFL season? Getty Images
          7:00 PM ET

          Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here. In a league defined by it's unpredictably, these betting trends should help in your quest to pick some winners.

          Note: All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook

          Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-6.5, 51) - 1 p.m. ET

          • The past 18 Super Bowl losers are 2-16 ATS and 6-12 SU in Week 1 of the following season.

          • In the six games started by Deshaun Watson last season, the Texans were 5-1 ATS and the over was 5-1.

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 42.5) at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. ET

          • The Browns are an NFL-worst 9-23 ATS in two seasons under Hue Jackson, but have covered in three straight against the Steelers.

          • The under went 7-0-1 in the Steelers' eight road games last season. Going back even further, the under is 23-5-1 in Pittsburgh's past 29 road games.

          San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-6.5, 46) - 1 p.m. ET

          Jimmy Garoppolo is 6-1 ATS and 7-0 SU in his seven career starts. His teams have won outright as an underdog four times in those seven starts.

          • The Vikings are 15-4-1 ATS in their past 20 home games.

          Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 48) - 1 p.m. ET

          • The Bengals are 8-3 ATS with four outright wins in their past 11 games as an underdog.

          • The Colts are 1-9 ATS and 2-8 SU in their past 10 season openers. This includes four outright losses as a favorite in Week 1 during this span.

          • The under is 8-0 in the Colts' past eight games.

          Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 40) - 1 p.m. ET

          • The under is 5-0 in the Bills' past five season openers. The under is 4-0 in the Ravens' past four season openers, including a 13-7 win against Buffalo in Week 1 of the 2016 season (over/under was 44.5).

          Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 42.5) at New York Giants - 1 p.m. ET

          • The Jaguars lost outright in three of their five games as a road favorite last season.

          • The Giants are 8-1 ATS in their past nine games against AFC teams.

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49.5) - 1 p.m. ET

          • The under is 14-5 in the past 19 meetings between these division rivals.

          • The Saints are 0-4 ATS and 0-4 SU in their past four season openers.

          Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 45) at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m. ET

          • The Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their past five season openers.

          • The Titans are 12-25 ATS in their past 37 road games.

          Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 48) - 4:05 p.m. ET

          • Under Andy Reid, the Chiefs are 3-0 ATS with two outright wins in their three games as an underdog against the Chargers. Kansas City has also covered in all five road games against Los Angeles/San Diego under Reid.

          • The under is 10-1 in the Chargers' past 11 games.

          Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-3, 42) - 4:25 p.m. ET

          • The Broncos are 4-1-1 ATS and 6-0 SU in their past six season openers.

          • The Seahawks are 2-7 ATS in their past nine games played in September.

          Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (-1, 43) - 4:25 p.m. ET

          • The Redskins are 0-5 ATS and 0-5 SU in their past five season openers.

          • The under is 15-5 in the Cardinals' past 20 home games.

          Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-3, 42.5) - 4:25 p.m. ET

          • The under is 5-0-1 in the Panthers' past six season openers.

          • The under is 8-1 in the Cowboys' past nine games.

          • The Cowboys are 10-5-1 ATS in Dak Prescott's 16 career road starts.

          Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 47.5) - 8:20 p.m. ET

          • In Aaron Rodgers' 20 career starts against the Bears, the Packers are 15-5 ATS and 16-4 SU.

          • The under is 13-2 in the Bears' past 15 games as an underdog of at least seven points.

          New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 45) - 7:10 p.m. ET (Monday)

          • The past 14 first-time starting quarterbacks are 4-10 ATS in their debut.

          • The over is 10-1 in the Lions' past 11 season openers.

          Los Angeles Rams (-4, 48.5) at Oakland Raiders - 10:20 p.m. ET (Monday)

          • The over went 7-1 in the Rams' eight road games last season.

          • In Jon Gruden's previous stint with the Raiders, they were an underdog just four times in their 35 home games. Oakland went 2-2 ATS with two outright wins in those four games.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices