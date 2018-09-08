Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here. In a league defined by it's unpredictably, these betting trends should help in your quest to pick some winners.

Note: All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook

Editor's Picks Best bets on Week 1 NFL games Where does the betting value lie in Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season? Here are our picks on all of Sunday's games.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-6.5, 51) - 1 p.m. ET

• The past 18 Super Bowl losers are 2-16 ATS and 6-12 SU in Week 1 of the following season.

• In the six games started by Deshaun Watson last season, the Texans were 5-1 ATS and the over was 5-1.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 42.5) at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. ET

• The Browns are an NFL-worst 9-23 ATS in two seasons under Hue Jackson, but have covered in three straight against the Steelers.

• The under went 7-0-1 in the Steelers' eight road games last season. Going back even further, the under is 23-5-1 in Pittsburgh's past 29 road games.

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-6.5, 46) - 1 p.m. ET

• Jimmy Garoppolo is 6-1 ATS and 7-0 SU in his seven career starts. His teams have won outright as an underdog four times in those seven starts.

• The Vikings are 15-4-1 ATS in their past 20 home games.

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 48) - 1 p.m. ET

• The Bengals are 8-3 ATS with four outright wins in their past 11 games as an underdog.

• The Colts are 1-9 ATS and 2-8 SU in their past 10 season openers. This includes four outright losses as a favorite in Week 1 during this span.

• The under is 8-0 in the Colts' past eight games.

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 40) - 1 p.m. ET

• The under is 5-0 in the Bills' past five season openers. The under is 4-0 in the Ravens' past four season openers, including a 13-7 win against Buffalo in Week 1 of the 2016 season (over/under was 44.5).

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 42.5) at New York Giants - 1 p.m. ET

• The Jaguars lost outright in three of their five games as a road favorite last season.

• The Giants are 8-1 ATS in their past nine games against AFC teams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49.5) - 1 p.m. ET

• The under is 14-5 in the past 19 meetings between these division rivals.

• The Saints are 0-4 ATS and 0-4 SU in their past four season openers.

Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 45) at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m. ET

• The Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their past five season openers.

• The Titans are 12-25 ATS in their past 37 road games.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 48) - 4:05 p.m. ET

• Under Andy Reid, the Chiefs are 3-0 ATS with two outright wins in their three games as an underdog against the Chargers. Kansas City has also covered in all five road games against Los Angeles/San Diego under Reid.

• The under is 10-1 in the Chargers' past 11 games.

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-3, 42) - 4:25 p.m. ET

• The Broncos are 4-1-1 ATS and 6-0 SU in their past six season openers.

• The Seahawks are 2-7 ATS in their past nine games played in September.

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (-1, 43) - 4:25 p.m. ET

• The Redskins are 0-5 ATS and 0-5 SU in their past five season openers.

• The under is 15-5 in the Cardinals' past 20 home games.

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-3, 42.5) - 4:25 p.m. ET

• The under is 5-0-1 in the Panthers' past six season openers.

• The under is 8-1 in the Cowboys' past nine games.

• The Cowboys are 10-5-1 ATS in Dak Prescott's 16 career road starts.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 47.5) - 8:20 p.m. ET

• In Aaron Rodgers' 20 career starts against the Bears, the Packers are 15-5 ATS and 16-4 SU.

• The under is 13-2 in the Bears' past 15 games as an underdog of at least seven points.

New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 45) - 7:10 p.m. ET (Monday)

• The past 14 first-time starting quarterbacks are 4-10 ATS in their debut.

• The over is 10-1 in the Lions' past 11 season openers.

Los Angeles Rams (-4, 48.5) at Oakland Raiders - 10:20 p.m. ET (Monday)

• The over went 7-1 in the Rams' eight road games last season.

• In Jon Gruden's previous stint with the Raiders, they were an underdog just four times in their 35 home games. Oakland went 2-2 ATS with two outright wins in those four games.