Last week, the trends told you that fading Clay Helton and USC as underdogs was the smart play, and it was. The Trojans are underdogs once again this week at Texas, while Alabama's Nick Saban will coach his first game with a recorded over/under in the 70s.

Here are the rest of the betting trends that should help you navigate this weekend's slate.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Florida State Seminoles (-3, 68) at Syracuse Orange -- 12 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, Florida State is 0-8-1 ATS in ACC play. The under is 7-2 in those nine games.

The under is 11-3 in Syracuse's 14 home games under coach Dino Babers.

Troy Trojans at Nebraska Cornhuskers (-11.5, 57.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

Troy is 6-0-1 ATS in its past seven games as a double-digit underdog.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kansas Jayhawks (-2.5, 44.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

Kansas is 0-4 ATS with three outright losses in its past four games as a favorite. Going back even further, the Jayhawks are 4-14 ATS in their past 18 games as a favorite.

Georgia Southern Eagles at Clemson Tigers (-33, 47) -- 12 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern is 4-1 ATS with two outright wins in its five games as an underdog since Chad Lunsford took over as coach during the 2017 season.

Oklahoma Sooners (-17.5, 55) at Iowa State Cyclones -- 12 p.m. ET

Iowa State is 9-2 ATS in its past 11 games as a home underdog. The Cyclones are 3-0 ATS as double-digit underdogs at home during that span.

Last season, Iowa State won 38-31 at Oklahoma as a 30.5-point underdog. That marked the biggest upset in the history of Big 12 play.

Miami Hurricanes (-10.5, 57) at Toledo Rockets -- 12 p.m. ET

The under is 7-0 in Miami's past seven road games.

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors at Army Knights (-6.5, 62) -- 12 p.m. ET

Hawai'i has won outright in its two games as an underdog this season (+17 at Colorado State, +13.5 vs Navy). Those two wins have been by an average of 13.5 points per game.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-4.5, 52.5) at Pittsburgh Panthers -- 12:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech has lost outright in each of its past seven games as a road favorite. Of those seven losses, four have been by double digits, including last week at South Florida.

Vanderbilt Commodores at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-13.5, 52) -- 2:30 p.m. ET

The under is 6-0 in Vanderbilt's past six nonconference games.

The under is 5-0-1 in Notre Dame's past six games.

LSU Tigers at Auburn Tigers (-10.5, 44.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, LSU is 3-0 ATS with two outright wins as an underdog. This includes a 27-23 win as a seven-point underdog against Auburn last season.

Over the past 40 seasons, double-digit underdogs are 4-1 ATS in this rivalry.

The under is 13-3 in Auburn's past 16 games against ranked teams.

Boise State Broncos at Oklahoma State Cowboys (-2.5, 64) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

This would mark just the fifth time that Boise State was an underdog in its past 56 games. The Broncos are 4-0 ATS with three outright wins in their past four games as an underdog.

Oklahoma State is 1-6 ATS in its past seven games.

SMU Mustangs at Michigan Wolverines (-36, 53.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

SMU is 1-9 ATS in its past 10 games and has failed to cover in six straight.

Duke Blue Devils at Baylor Bears (-6, 49) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Duke is 22-9-1 ATS with 16 outright wins in its past 32 games as an underdog.

Baylor is 4-16-1 ATS with nine outright losses in its past 21 games as a favorite.

BYU Cougars at Wisconsin Badgers (-21.5, 45.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Wisconsin is 0-2 ATS this season. Since Paul Chryst took over as coach in 2015, the Badgers have never failed to cover in three straight games.

This will mark the sixth time in 29 games under coach Kalani Sitake that BYU was a double-digit underdog. The Cougars were a double-digit underdog seven times in 142 games under previous coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Houston Cougars (-1, 69) at Texas Tech Red Raiders -- 4:15 p.m. ET

Houston is 8-1 ATS and 8-1 SU in its past nine games against Power 5 teams.

Alabama Crimson Tide (-21.5, 71) at Ole Miss Rebels -- 7 p.m. ET

This will mark the highest recorded over/under in Nick Saban's head-coaching career (both college and NFL).

The over is 11-3 in Matt Luke's 14 games as coach at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss is 3-1 ATS with two outright wins in the past four meetings between these teams.

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Georgia Bulldogs (-33.5, 54.5) -- 7:15 p.m. ET

Georgia is 14-3 ATS in its past 17 games against FBS opponents.

Missouri Tigers (-6, 65.5) at Purdue Boilermakers -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Missouri is 9-2 ATS in its past 11 games.

Purdue is 1-12 ATS in its past 13 games as a home underdog and has failed to cover eight straight times in this spot.

Ohio State Buckeyes (13.5, 58.5) vs. TCU Horned Frogs -- 8 p.m. ET

TCU is 10-2 ATS with five outright wins as a double-digit underdog under coach Gary Patterson.

The under is 5-1 in Ohio State's past six games against ranked opponents.

USC Trojans at Texas Longhorns (-3.5, 48) -- 8 p.m. ET

USC is 1-9 ATS in its 10 games as an underdog under Helton.

The under is 17-4-1 in Texas' past 22 games.

Washington Huskies (-6.5, 47) at Utah Utes -- 10 p.m. ET

Utah is 12-4-1 ATS with seven outright wins in its 17 games as an underdog since the start of the 2014 season. That includes going 3-0 ATS as an underdog against Washington.

Washington is 0-4 ATS and 0-4 SU in its past four games played away from home.

Arizona State Sun Devils (-5.5, 45.5) at San Diego State Aztecs -- 10:30 p.m. ET