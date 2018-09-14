Week 2 NFL betting nuggets to know for every game

The Super Bowl loser trend didn't come through in Week 1, but you were correctly warned about the recent struggles for Indianapolis and New Orleans in season openers. As you'll see, the trends this week point to a bounce-back performance by Andrew Luck and the Colts.

Here are the rest of the trends that should help you in betting the NFL this weekend.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (-5.5, 48.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

Luck is 22-6 against the spread and 23-5 straight up in games after a loss in his career. This includes a 9-1 ATS record with eight outright wins as an underdog after a loss.

The over is 9-2 ATS in Andrew Luck's 11 starts as an underdog since the start of the 2015 season.

Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5, 43) at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m. ET

The Chargers are 4-15-1 ATS with 10 outright losses in their past 20 games as a favorite of more than a field goal.

The under is 9-2 in the Chargers' past 11 road games.

Houston Texans (-2.5) at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. ET

The Texans are 4-0 ATS as a road favorite under coach Bill O'Brien, with two of those wins coming against the Titans.

Houston is 7-2 ATS and 7-2 SU in the past nine meetings between these division rivals.

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5, 53.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

Ben Roethlisberger is 4-0 ATS and 4-0 SU against the Chiefs under coach Andy Reid.

The over is 6-1 in the Steelers' past seven home games.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-2.5, 43.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Jets are 7-1-1 ATS in their past nine home games.

The Dolphins are 0-5 ATS in their past five road games.

Philadelphia Eagles -- 1 p.m. ET

This will mark the first time in their past six games that the Eagles are favored (including playoffs). Nick Foles went 0-2 ATS in his two starts as a favorite last season.

The over is 15-4-1 in the Eagles' past 20 road games.

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49) -- 1 p.m. ET

The over is 17-6 in the Saints' past 23 home games.

The Browns have won outright as underdogs in each of their past three trips to New Orleans. Those outright wins have been as a 9-point underdog in 1999, a 5.5-point underdog in 2002 and a 13-point underdog in 2010.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-6.5, 44.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The home team is 5-1 ATS in the past six meetings between these division rivals.

The under is 9-1 in the past 10 meetings between these NFC South foes.

The under is 13-3 in the Falcons' past 16 games.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (no line) -- 1 p.m. ET

The under is 6-1 in the past seven meetings between the Vikings and Packers.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 44.5) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

This game will mark the first time the Cardinals are a double-digit underdog since Week 16 of the 2013 season at Seattle, when they won 17-10 as 10-point underdogs.

The road team is 6-0 ATS in the past six meetings between these teams outside of London.

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (-6, 49) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The 49ers are 1-9 ATS with six outright losses in their past 10 games as a favorite.

The under is 8-1-1 in the past 10 meetings between these teams.

New England Patriots (-1, 45.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 4:25 p.m. ET

Entering this week, the Patriots have been favored in 51 straight games started by Tom Brady. The record for the longest streak as a favorite by a starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era is 55 straight games by Kurt Warner (including playoffs).

The Patriots are 13-3 ATS and 15-1 SU in road games since the start of the 2016 season.

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-6.5, 46) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The Broncos are 7-1-2 ATS and 9-1 SU in their 10 September games since the start of the 2015 season.

The under is 8-1 in the Raiders' past nine games against division opponents. This includes a 3-0 under record in three meetings against the Broncos during this span.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42.5) -- 8:20 p.m. ET

Dak Prescott is 7-2-1 ATS and 8-2 SU in 10 career starts against teams with a losing record.

The under is 4-0 in the four meetings between these division rivals since Dallas drafted Prescott.

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 43) -- 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday)