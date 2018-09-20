Todd McShay and Ryan Clark agree that Cleveland should make a switch at quarterback and give No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield an opportunity to start. (1:45)

With a record of 1-35-1 over their team's past 37 games, Cleveland Browns fans haven't had much to cheer for.

Maybe Las Vegas can change that.

Cleveland is currently a three-point favorite at Nevada sportsbooks for Thursday night's game against the New York Jets -- the first time since Week 14 of the 2015 season that the Browns are poised to be a home favorite.

Johnny Manziel started that 2015 game and led Cleveland to a 24-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, Cleveland has played 18 straight home games as an underdog, the third-longest streak in the past 15 seasons.

The Browns have only been favored once in that time span: a Week 3 road game against the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. Cleveland was a 1.5-point favorite but lost 31-28 to Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.

The Browns are one of eight teams this season to be 2-0 against the spread.

ESPN's FPI has the Browns (0-1-1) favored by 3.8 points against the Jets (1-1).