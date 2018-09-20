Last week, the trends correctly told you to fade Georgia Tech as a road favorite, fade Florida State in conference play and that Troy was dangerous as a double-digit underdog. Fading Kansas as a favorite, however, didn't work out so well (come on, Rutgers!).

The trend to keep an eye on this week is Tom Herman's incredible record as an underdog.

Here are the rest of the betting trends that should help you navigate this weekend's slate.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Georgia Bulldogs (-14, 64.5) at Missouri Tigers -- noon ET

Georgia is 11-1 against the spread in its past 12 games played away from home (road/neutral-site games).

The road team is 5-1 ATS in the six meetings between these teams since Missouri joined the SEC.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-7, 60.5) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons -- noon ET

Since the start of the 2016 season, Wake Forest is 11-3 ATS, with five outright wins in its 14 games as an underdog.

The under is 6-0-1 in Notre Dame's past seven games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Wolverines (-17.5, 50) -- noon ET

The over is 10-1 in Nebraska's past 11 games as an underdog.

Boston College Eagles (-6.5, 66) at Purdue Boilermakers -- noon ET

Boston College is 11-1-1 ATS in its past 13 games.

Purdue is 2-12 ATS in its past 14 games as a home underdog.

Buffalo Bulls (-5.5, 51.5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights -- noon ET

Over the past 20 seasons, MAC teams are 5-0 ATS as road favorites against a Big Ten opponent.

Florida International Golden Panthers at Miami Hurricanes (-26.5, 56.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

This will mark the biggest underdog Butch Davis has been in 199 career games as a college/NFL head coach.

The over is 3-0 in Miami's three games this season (over was 3-10 in Miami's 13 games last season).

Kansas State Wildcats at West Virginia Mountaineers (-16, 60.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Kansas State is 8-0 ATS with two outright wins in its past eight games as an underdog of at least 14 points.

West Virginia is 0-4 ATS in its past four games as double-digit favorite in Big 12 conference play.

Tulane Green Wave at Ohio State Buckeyes (-37, 68.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Ohio State is 1-8 ATS in its past nine games as a favorite of at least 30 points under head coach Urban Meyer.

Clemson Tigers (-16.5, 51.5) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets -- 3:30 p.m. ET

The home team is 6-1-1 ATS in the past eight meetings between these ACC rivals.

Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears (-7.5, 55.5) -- 3:30m p.m. ET

Baylor is 4-17-1 ATS with 10 outright losses in its past 22 games as a favorite.

Texas A&M Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide (-26, 61) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Nick Saban is 9-3 ATS and 12-0 straight up in 12 games against his former assistant coaches, including a 24-7 victory as 7.5-point favorites over Jimbo Fisher and Florida State last season.

UConn Huskies at Syracuse Orange (-27.5, 76) -- 4 p.m. ET

The under is 12-3 in Syracuse's 15 home games under head coach Dino Babers.

UConn is 5-15 ATS in its past 20 games, including 0-3 this season.

TCU Horned Frogs (-3, 47.5) at Texas Longhorns -- 4:30 p.m. ET

Tom Herman is 10-1 ATS with seven outright wins as an underdog in his head coaching career.

The under is 8-0 in Herman's past eight games as an underdog.

The under is 17-5-1 in Texas' past 23 games.

Army Knights at Oklahoma Sooners (-31, 63) -- 7 p.m. ET

Army is 4-1 ATS in its past five games as an underdog of at least 30 points.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at LSU Tigers (-21, 51) -- 7 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, LSU is 0-4 ATS with one outright loss as an favorite of at least 20 points.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (-10, 55) at Kentucky Wildcats -- 7 p.m. ET

Kentucky is 4-12 ATS in its 16 games as a home underdog under head coach Mark Stoops.

Mississippi State is 3-0 ATS this season, having covered by an average of 11.5 points in those three games.

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Oklahoma State Cowboys (-14, 77.5) -- 7 p.m. ET

Texas Tech is 3-8 ATS with no outright wins in its past 11 games as an underdog.

Florida Gators (-4.5, 46.5) at Tennessee Volunteers -- 7 p.m. ET

The underdog is 5-1 ATS in the past six meetings between these SEC rivals.

Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers (-30, 58) -- 7:30 p.m. ET

The favorite is 7-1 ATS in the past eight meetings between these SEC rivals.

The under is 6-0 Auburn's past six games against FBS opponents.

Michigan State Spartans (-4.5, 48) at Indiana Hoosiers -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State is 1-9 with six outright losses as a road favorite since 2015. This includes a 16-13 loss as a 4.5-point favorite two weeks ago at Arizona State.

Stanford Cardinal (-1.5, 56) at Oregon Ducks -- 8 p.m. ET

Stanford went 0-3-1 ATS with two outright losses in its four games as a road favorite last season.

The over is 10-3 in the past 13 meetings between these Pac-12 rivals.

Wisconsin Badgers (-3, 43.5) at Iowa Hawkeyes -- 8:30 p.m. ET

Iowa is 3-0 ATS with two outright wins in its past three games as a home underdog. This includes outright wins as a 20-plus-point underdog against No. 2 Michigan in 2016 and No. 3 Ohio State in 2017.

Wisconsin is 0-3 ATS this season. This marks the longest ATS losing streak for the Badgers since going six games without a cover during the 2011-12 seasons.

Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies (-17, 50) -- 10:30 p.m. ET