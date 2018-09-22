Week 3 NFL betting nuggets to know for every game

The top trend last week was that Andrew Luck and the Colts were likely to bounce back from their Week 1 loss. How'd that turn out? Just a 12-point win as 6-point underdogs!

This week's slate features a 16.5-point favorite, and the trends actually suggest that laying the points is the smart play.

Here are the rest of the trends that should help you in betting the NFL this weekend.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (-16.5, 40.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

Favorites are 11-2 against the spread in the past 13 games with a spread of at least 14 points.

The Vikings are 25-9-1 ATS in their 35 home games under head coach Mike Zimmer.

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 55) -- 1 p.m. ET

Jimmy Garoppolo is 4-1 ATS with four outright wins in five career starts as an underdog.

The Chiefs have lost outright in six of their past nine games as a favorite.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 47.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

Carson Wentz is 11-3 ATS and 12-2 straight up in 14 career home starts.

The Colts are 2-7-1 ATS in their past 10 games following a straight-up win.

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers (-3, 43) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Panthers are 5-1 ATS and 6-0 SU in their past six home games.

The Bengals have covered in four straight games dating back to last season. Cincinnati hasn't covered in five straight since 2011.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (no line) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Jaguars are 6-1 ATS in their past seven home games against the Titans.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 53.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The underdog is 7-2 ATS with five outright wins in the past nine meetings between these division rivals.

The under is 8-1 in the Falcons' past nine games.

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5, 44.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Broncos are 1-9 ATS in their past 10 road games.

New York Giants at Houston Texans (-6, 42) -- 1 p.m. ET

The under is 8-1 in the Giants' past nine games.

The under is 9-2 in the Texans' past 11 games.

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins (-3, 44.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The under is 9-0 in the Raiders' past nine games.

The Raiders are 2-5-1 ATS with no outright wins in their past eight games as an underdog.

Green Bay Packers (-3, 45.5) at Washington Redskins - 1 p.m. ET

The over is 24-7 in the Packers' past 31 games, including 14-2 on the road during this span.

The Redskins have won outright in seven of their past 11 games as a home underdog.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams (-7, 48.5) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

Philip Rivers is 11-3 ATS with five outright wins in his career when listed as an underdog of at least 7 points.

The Chargers are 15-6-2 ATS in their past 23 road games.

Chicago Bears (-5, 38.5) at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m. ET

This will mark the second time the Bears are favored in their past 35 road games. The other game was in Week 10 of the 2016 season, when Chicago lost 36-10 as 2.5-point favorites at Tampa Bay.

The under is 16-5 in the Cardinals' past 21 home games.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 41) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

Dak Prescott is 8-2-1 ATS and 9-2 SU in 11 career starts against teams with a losing record.

The under is 10-1 in the Cowboys' past 11 games.

New England Patriots (-7, 53.5) at Detroit Lions -- 8:20 p.m. ET

Tom Brady is 38-15 ATS in his career in games after a loss.

The over is 8-2 in the Lions' past 10 home games.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5, 53.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday)