        <
        >

          Bills shock unbeaten Vikings as 17-point underdogs

          4:57 PM ET
          • David PurdumESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2014
            • Journalist covering gambling industry since 2008
            Follow on Twitter

          The Buffalo Bills on Sunday pulled off the biggest NFL upset in 23 years -- and they did it in convincing fashion, routing the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings 27-6.

          The Bills, who were winless entering Sunday's game in Minnesota, closed as consensus 17-point underdogs to the previously unbeaten Vikings. They are the 15th underdog of 17 or more points to win a game in the Super Bowl era, and the largest underdog to pull off an upset since the Washington Redskins knocked off the Dallas Cowboys 24-17 as 17.5-point underdogs on Dec. 3, 1995.

          There had been 24 favorites of 17 or more points since that game; each of them prevailed. The Bills ended that streak, storming out to a 27-0 halftime lead behind rookie quarterback Josh Allen and an opportunistic defense. Allen gave the Bills a 7-0 lead five minutes into the game with a 10-yard touchdown run. It was the first lead of the season for Buffalo.

          NFL favorites of 17 points or more fell to 145-15 straight up in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          The upset proved costly for some Las Vegas gamblers. On Sunday morning, a bettor at a William Hill sportsbook in Nevada placed an $18,000 money-line bet on the Vikings at odds of -1,800 for a chance at netting $1,000.

          The Westgate SuperBook told ESPN it took a $9,000 money-line bet on the Vikings at -2,000 odds shortly before kickoff. That bet would have won a net $450.

          On the other side, there were 255 money-line bets placed on the Bills to pull the upset at 10-1 odds at William Hill books in Nevada and New Jersey, the largest a $1,000 wager that earned a $10,000 profit.

          The Bills are also responsible for two of the four largest point-spread upsets. They defeated the New York Jets as 20-point underdogs in 1968, and beat the New England Patriots as 18.5-point favorites in 1977.

          In addition, the Bills authored the largest comeback win in history, overcoming a 32-point deficit to defeat the Houston Oilers in a 1993 wild-card playoff game.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices