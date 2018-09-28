Last week, the trends told you that Tom Herman is money as an underdog. That turned out pretty well as Texas won outright by 15 points.

The trends this week point to a few more underdogs -- Penn State, Stanford, Northwestern and California.

Here are the rest of the betting trends that should help you navigate this weekend's slate.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Alabama Crimson Tide (-48.5, 67) -- 12 p.m. ET

Alabama is 1-5-1 ATS when favored by 40 or more points against an FBS opponent under head coach Nick Saban.

The over is 6-0 in Louisiana's past six games against SEC opponents.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies (-21, 60.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

Texas A&M is 4-0 ATS this season. The Aggies are one of two FBS teams (along with Virginia) that are 4-0 ATS this season.

Syracuse Orange at Clemson Tigers (-25, 66.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

Syracuse is 5-1 ATS in its past six games as a double-digit underdog. This includes an outright win as 23.5-point underdogs against Clemson last season.

The under is 14-2 in Syracuse's past 16 games in ACC conference play.

West Virginia Mountaineers (-3.5, 74) at Texas Tech Red Raiders -- 12 p.m. ET

Texas Tech has won outright as an underdog in each of the previous two weeks. The Red Raiders have won those two games by an average of 19 PPG.

The under is 6-1 in Texas Tech's past seven games in Big 12 conference play.

Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs (-31.5, 51) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

These teams have met every season since 1992 and have never had a spread of more than 18. During this span. Tennessee is 5-1 ATS as a double-digit underdog against Georgia.

This would mark the second-biggest underdog Tennessee has been in a game over the past 40 seasons (lost 45-7 as 37-point underdogs at Alabama last season).

Baylor Bears at Oklahoma Sooners (-23.5, 69) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Baylor is 7-1 ATS in its past eight road games against Oklahoma.

Pittsburgh Panthers at UCF Knights (-13, 64.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS with three outright wins in its past five games as an underdog.

The over is 6-1 in UCF's past seven home games.

Texas Longhorns (-9, 49) at Kansas State Wildcats -- 3:30 p.m. ET

The under is 18-5-1 in Texas' past 24 games.

Texas is 0-4 ATS with two outright losses in its past four games as a favorite of at least seven points.

Kansas State is 5-0 ATS and 5-0 SU in its past five home games against Texas.

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Auburn Tigers (-26.5, 53) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

The under is 7-0 in Auburn's past seven games against FBS opponents.

Auburn is 1-7 ATS in its past eight nonconference games.

Purdue Boilermakers (-3.5, 56.5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers -- 3:30 p.m. ET

The over is 11-1 in Nebraska's past 12 games as an underdog.

The underdog is 4-0 ATS with two outright wins in the past four meetings between these teams.

Florida State Seminoles (-6, 46) at Louisville Cardinals -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, Florida State is 0-9-1 ATS in ACC play. The under is 8-2 in those 10 games.

Michigan Wolverines (-14, 46.5) at Northwestern Wildcats -- 4:30 p.m. ET

Northwestern is 7-1 ATS with five outright wins in its past eight games as a double-digit underdog.

Florida Gators at Mississippi State Bulldogs (-7.5, 51) -- 6 p.m. ET

Florida is 2-9 ATS in its past 11 games as an underdog.

Since the start of last season, Mississippi State is 7-2 ATS at home.

Utah Utes (-1.5, 50.5) at Washington State Cougars -- 6 p.m. ET

Washington State is 7-0 ATS in its past seven home games.

The Cougars are 5-1 ATS in the past six meetings between these teams.

Virginia Tech Hokies at Duke Blue Devils (-4.5, 50) -- 7 p.m. ET

Duke is 6-1 ATS in its past seven games.

The under is 7-1 in Duke's past eight ACC conference games.

Iowa State Cyclones at TCU Horned Frogs (-10.5 47) -- 7 p.m. ET

TCU is 3-11 ATS in its past 14 home games.

Iowa State's Matt Campbell is 25-12 ATS in 37 games as an underdog in his FBS head-coaching career.

Ohio State Buckeyes (-35, 71) at Penn State Nittany Lions -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Penn State is 5-0 ATS with three outright wins in its past five games as an underdog. This includes a 2-0 ATS record with one outright win against Ohio State during this span.

This would mark the highest over/under in what will be the 26th meeting between these rivals since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993.

The over is 10-1 in Penn State's past 11 games.

Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-5.5, 53) -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Stanford is 13-3 ATS with nine outright wins as an underdog under head coach David Shaw. This includes a 3-0 ATS record with two outright wins as an underdog against Notre Dame.

South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats (-1, 51) -- 7:30 p.m. ET

South Carolina is 5-0 ATS in its five road games since the start of last season. The under is 5-0 in those games.

BYU Cougars at Washington Huskies (-17.5, 46) -- 8:30 p.m. ET

BYU is 4-0 ATS with three outright wins in its past four games as an underdog. This includes road wins as a double-digit underdog at Arizona and Wisconsin this season.

The under is 8-0 in the eight combined games played by these teams this season.

Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers (-10.5, 59.5) -- 9 p.m. ET

Ole Miss is 7-2 ATS in its past nine games as a double-digit underdog against LSU.

Oregon Ducks (-2.5, 58) at California Golden Bears -- 10:30 p.m. ET

California is 4-0 ATS with two outright wins as a home underdog under head coach Justin Wilcox.

Oregon is 0-5 ATS in its past five games against ranked teams.

USC Trojans (-3.5, 61) at Arizona Wildcats -- 10:30 p.m. ET