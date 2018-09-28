CFB bettor's team insights: Week 5

"You play like you practice."

The old coaches' adage is mostly true. To know what's likely to happen on Saturday, you've got to know what's happening in the meeting rooms and on the practice fields during the week. That's why the college football bettor's team notes file will be here for you every Friday with the inside word on weekly preparations around the country. We'll check in on depth charts, game plans, personnel and health, while unmasking practice standouts ready to break out and assessing the quality of prep, who's distracted and who's dialed in, the mood of the fans and the coaches' message for the week.

Let's dive into Week 5.

Lines and totals from Westgate sportsbook as of Friday, Sept. 28.

Noon ET, Saturday

Bowling Green coach Mike Jinks sounds very confident in defensive coordinator Carl Pelini's plan to slow down Georgia Tech's option offense, claiming that his Falcons would be in the right places schematically all game, with only the team's pervasive tackling woes being the issue.

Said tackling woes are pretty bad: Bowling Green is allowing an FBS-worst 333 yards per game on the ground through four bouts with Oregon, Maryland, Eastern Kentucky and Miami (Ohio). This is just a lousy rush defense, and it probably can't do much with the Yellow Jackets' attack even if Jinks' faith in Pelini is well placed.

We like Tech mastermind Paul Johnson in that chess match, though, and figure on him creating some problems for Bowling Green beyond the natural weaknesses of the defense. Johnson has been even more hands-on with the offense than usual this week, and there's been an urgency to play better on that side of the ball.

Against the Falcons, Johnson is simplifying the call sheet and emphasizing a reduction in mistakes like penalties, turnovers and missed blocking assignments. It sounds like he doesn't think he needs more than the basics to roll up the opposing defense, so long as the Jackets play a clean game. If the favorite isn't beating itself here, it could get ugly real quick for the Falcons' beleaguered stop unit, leaving Bowling Green backers counting on the backdoor potential of a decent passing attack.

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

The first year of the Scott Frost era at Nebraska reminds us a lot of Tom Herman's debut at Texas last season. Both inherited messier situations than their fan bases realized, which led to unrealistic expectations. The number of upperclassmen "not buying in" was substantial in both cases, and in both situations, the head coach is doing a better job of bringing the rest of the team together than he is getting credit for from the fans. Like Texas in Herman's maiden campaign, Nebraska won't be very good this year, and like the Longhorns are doing in 2018, the Huskers will take a big step forward next year.

We believed Frost when he said after the Michigan rout that this was the bottom for his fledgling program's growing pains and that it wouldn't get any worse. Nebraska didn't have a very good week of preparation last week, and it showed. It's been much better this week, and the team seems poised for continued improvement in practice habits. There are signs on the Nebraska side that it could be time to back this winless ATS team, but those considering doing so should make sure they're aware of Frost's post-Michigan comments that his team "gets a game we can win next week," and the confirmation that the slight had made its way onto Purdue's radar via Jeff Brohm's "What is said is heard" retort.

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

Last week, we wrote about the need to pay attention not only to the current week of practice but also to what coaches and players say about the previous one, in order to put past performances in the proper context. Information about what really goes on at Kansas State practices is usually both hard to come by and very valuable, but Bill Snyder was explicit in admitting that his team had an uncharacteristically poor week of practice leading into last week's game at West Virginia. The result was the 20th double-digit loss of Snyder 2.0.

Can the Wildcats bounce back? Precedent is very clear on the matter. Snyder's teams are an amazing 17-3 ATS in the outings following those 20 losses, covering those games by an average of more than two touchdowns -- and in one of those ATS failures, the follow-up was a full month later in a bowl game.

This is why it didn't surprise us that Snyder acknowledged big improvement in preparation throughout this week. One good sign for this inert offense is that the underperforming offensive line, expected to be the strength of the team, is finally showing some extra bite. Don't be surprised to see the most spirited effort of the season from that unit, accompanied by a heavy dose of quarterback run game with Alex Delton at the controls. Whether we're correct in projecting Delton to see more time this week or not, one thing we can promise: K-State will indeed shore up its practice habits and keep improving throughout the season.

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

Baylor's offense has a couple of small disadvantages this week ahead of its road clash with Oklahoma. First, the Bears are working with one fewer game film than the Sooners. Oklahoma's game against Army's unique offense featured a defensive plan customized for the Knights' option, and, as is often the case with games involving committed option teams, the Baylor coaches can get absolutely nothing of value from that week's tape of a Sooners defense that was out of its element.

Baylor is also not helped by the fact that its defensive players haven't been the beneficiary of any carryover so far this year. An important principle of handicapping preparation, "carryover" is coaching lingo for the benefit conferred by prior weeks' work when preparing for a team with schemes similar to previous opponents. For example, facing three 4-3 defenses in a row may help an offense improve against that look as it goes, whereas facing a 4-3, a 3-4 and a 4-2-5 in successive weeks doesn't allow for the same continuity in preparation. Baylor's players have had no such benefit, as none of the first five defenses on its schedule have much in common.

6 p.m. ET, Saturday

Who has the edge in situations like this, where a coach leads his new team against his old one? From a motivational standpoint, it typically depends on two factors: how many seasons removed from his old school is the coach, and under what circumstances did he leave it?

If the coach was fired, he often has something to prove to his former employer, and often his new players realize that truth and want to have his back. That doesn't apply to Dan Mullen, and since he just left Mississippi State, the players on the other sideline are "his guys" and often want to show their old coach how well they're doing without him. That's especially true if there's bitterness over the coach leaving, but there's also an edge to the "old team" even in "no hard feelings" cases like Mullen's.

There's another, more tangible advantage the "old team" often has, and it's been on display this week as Mississippi State prepares for this game. Joe Moorhead was even asked about it on the SEC conference call and was forced to admit that, yes, many of his players know Florida's schemes, formations and plays in all three phases of the game as well as they do their own. Mullen took defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and special-teams coordinator Greg Knox with him to Gainesville, and while he's quite familiar with his old team's personnel, the familiarity the Bulldogs have with the schemes they're about to face is worth more.

We will caution, though, that sometimes this exact scenario leads to a dynamic where key veterans on the "old team" are so conscious of their edge in familiarity that it causes them think "We got this" and becomes an excuse to coast through preparation with less focus and attention to detail. We're not saying that's the case with State, and the Bulldogs have had a better week of practice than they did last week, but it certainly hasn't been their best week either.

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

Washington players have dealt with the start of classes this week. In addition to whatever distractions that causes, the Huskies -- already an early-morning practice team -- are hitting the field even earlier this week. BYU managed just 291 yards last week against McNeese State and is one of the worst passing teams in the country. Nonetheless, the Huskies were putting in extra film work early in the week on BYU's unique offense, which features tons of fly sweeps and an unusual under-center passing game that doesn't rely on play action. Quirky to prepare for or not, the Cougars' attack is struggling. If BYU wants to cover this game, it will probably have keep it under the low total of 45.5.

10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

USC QB JT Daniels and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown are both freshmen, but it's no surprise that the pair have displayed great chemistry out of the gate this season, as they were teammates for three years at Mater Dei High School, where they keyed a state championship. This week, though, Daniels has made big strides in his comfort with the rest of the receiving corps. The talented freshman had a breakout game last week in a win over Washington State, and he's built on that success this week.

Still, Clay Helton's game plan figures to feature a heavy dose of what has been a fairly effective three-headed RB rotation. More than once this week, the Trojans' boss mentioned the need to control both the ball and the clock while keeping Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate and his up-tempo offense on the sideline. We like the work this team has put in this week and have found nothing to dissuade Trojans backers from forging ahead with this road favorite.