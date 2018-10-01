Here is the full list of Week 5 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Oct. 4
8:20 p.m. ET
Indianapolis at New England (-10)
Sunday, Oct. 7
1 p.m. ET
Baltimore at Cleveland -- no line
Jacksonville at Kansas City (-3)
Tennessee (-3) at Buffalo
New York Giants at Carolina (-6.5)
Denver at New York Jets (-2.5)
Atlanta at Pittsburgh -- no line
Green Bay (-1.5) at Detroit
Miami at Cincinnati (-5.5)
4:05 p.m. ET
Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)
4:25 p.m. ET
Arizona at San Francisco (-4)
Minnesota at Philadelphia (-3)
Los Angeles Rams (-7) at Seattle
8:20 p.m. ET
Dallas at Houston (-3.5)
Monday, Oct. 8
8:15 p.m. ET
Washington at New Orleans (-7)