          Full list of Week 5 NFL lines

          Here is the full list of Week 5 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Oct. 4

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Indianapolis at New England (-10)

          Sunday, Oct. 7

          1 p.m. ET

          Baltimore at Cleveland -- no line

          Jacksonville at Kansas City (-3)

          Tennessee (-3) at Buffalo

          New York Giants at Carolina (-6.5)

          Denver at New York Jets (-2.5)

          Atlanta at Pittsburgh -- no line

          Green Bay (-1.5) at Detroit

          Miami at Cincinnati (-5.5)

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Arizona at San Francisco (-4)

          Minnesota at Philadelphia (-3)

          Los Angeles Rams (-7) at Seattle

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Dallas at Houston (-3.5)

          Monday, Oct. 8

          8:15 p.m. ET

          Washington at New Orleans (-7)

