Last week, the trends came through with Big Ten underdogs Northwestern and Penn State covering, but disappointed with Stanford and California getting blown out.

Five words should get bettors excited about this weekend:

Tom Herman is an underdog.

Here are the rest of the betting trends that should help you navigate this weekend's slate.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Alabama Crimson Tide (-35, 56) at Arkansas Razorbacks -- 12 p.m. ET

Alabama is 19-8 ATS in its 27 games as a favorite of at least 20 points in SEC play under coach Nick Saban.

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners (-7.5, 61.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

Tom Herman is 11-1 ATS with eight outright wins as an underdog in his head coaching career.

Texas is 5-0 ATS in its past five meetings with Oklahoma.

The under is 19-5-1 in Texas' past 25 games.

The under is 9-0 in Tom Herman's past eight games as an underdog.

Kansas Jayhawks at West Virginia Mountaineers (-28.5, 61.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

Kansas is 13-27-1 ATS during its current 41-game road losing streak against Big 12 conference opponents.

Maryland Terrapins at Michigan Wolverines (-17.5, 47.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

Michigan is 3-0 ATS with an average margin of victory of 36.3 PPG in its three meetings with Maryland under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Maryland is 3-11 ATS in its 14 games against ranked Big Ten teams since joining the conference in 2014.

Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan State Spartans (-10.5, 43.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

Northwestern is 8-1 ATS with five outright wins in its past nine games as a double-digit underdog.

The road team is 13-2 ATS in the past 15 meetings between these teams.

Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks (PK, 63) -- 12 p.m. ET

Missouri is 6-0 ATS in its past six games against SEC East opponents.

The under is 6-0 in the six meetings between these teams since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012.

Boston College Eagles at NC State Wolfpack (-5, 58.5) -- 12:30 p.m. ET

Boston College is 6-0-1 ATS with four outright wins in its past seven games as an underdog in ACC play.

Clemson Tigers (-19, 62) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Wake Forest is 4-0 ATS in four meetings against Clemson under coach Dave Clawson.

Clemson is 1-5 ATS in its past six games.

LSU Tigers (-2.5, 43.5) at Florida Gators -- 3:30 p.m. ET

LSU is 8-0 ATS in its past eight games in SEC play.

Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes (-13.5, 48.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, Florida State is 0-10-1 ATS in ACC play.

The most points Miami has been favored by against Florida State over the past 40 seasons is 13.5 in 1986. The Hurricanes won that game 41-23.

San Diego State Aztecs at Boise State Broncos (-14, 52) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

San Diego State is 7-1 ATS with seven outright wins in its past eight games as an underdog.

The underdog is 5-0 ATS with three outright wins in the five meetings between these teams since Boise State joined the Mountain West Conference in 2011.

Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio State Buckeyes (-26.5, 64.5) -- 4 p.m. ET

Indiana is 6-1 ATS in its past seven meetings with Ohio State.

Arizona State Sun Devils at Colorado Buffaloes (-2.5, 64.5) -- 4 p.m. ET

Arizona State is 7-2 ATS and 8-1 SU in the nine meetings between these teams (all since 2006).

Arizona State is 8-2 ATS with five outright wins in its past 10 games as an underdog.

SMU Mustangs at UCF Knights (-24.5, 75) -- 7 p.m. ET

UCF is 11-3-1 ATS in its 15 games against FBS opponents since the start of last season.

SMU is 3-10 ATS in its past 13 games.

Kentucky Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies (-6, 50.5) -- 7 p.m. ET

Kentucky has won outright in its three games as an underdog this season.

Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia Bulldogs (-27, 54) -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, Vanderbilt is 1-7-1 ATS in SEC play (6-2 ATS in nonconference play during span).

Georgia is 14-5 ATS in its past 19 games against FBS opponents.

Auburn Tigers (-4, 41.5) at Mississippi State Bulldogs -- 7:30 p.m. ET

The under is 8-0 in Auburn's past eight games against FBS opponents.

Mississippi State is 3-0 ATS with two outright wins in its past three games as a home underdog.

Washington Huskies (-20.5, 50.5) at UCLA Bruins -- 7:30 p.m. ET

UCLA is 0-6 ATS in its past six games as a home underdog.

Washington is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games played before its rivalry matchup with Oregon (the Huskies play at Oregon next week).

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers (-19, 57.5) -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Wisconsin is 6-1 ATS in the seven meetings between these teams since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.

The over is 12-1 in Nebraska's past 13 games as an underdog.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-6, 56.5) at Virginia Tech Hokies -- 8 p.m. ET

Notre Dame is 0-3 ATS with two outright losses as a road favorite against ranked teams under Brian Kelly.

Virginia Tech is 13-4-1 ATS in its past 18 games as a home underdog.

California Golden Bears (-2.5, 57.5) at Arizona Wildcats -- 10 p.m. ET

California is 2-8 ATS in its past 10 games as a road favorite.

The under is 4-1 in Arizona's five games this season (under was 4-9 in the Wildcats' 13 games last season).

Utah Utes at Stanford Cardinal (-5.5, 45.5) -- 10:30 p.m. ET